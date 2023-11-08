Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD consolidates below 1.2300

GBP/USD consolidates below 1.2300, awaits BoE's Bailey and Fed Chair Powell's speech

The GBP/USD pair lacks any firm intraday direction on Wednesday and oscillates in a narrow band below the 1.2300 mark during the Asian session. Spot prices, meanwhile, hold above the weekly low touched on Tuesday and for now, seem to have stalled this week's rejection slide from the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), around the 1.2425-1.2430 area, or the highest level since mid-September. Read More...
 

GBP/USD dips further below 1.2300 amidst US Dollar strength, BoE rate cut speculations

GBP/USD extends its losses past the 1.2300 figure after failing to decisively crack the 200-day moving average (DMA) due to overall US Dollar (USD) strength despite falling US bond yields. The major exchanges hands at 1.2264, down 0.63%. Read More...
 

Pound Sterling tumbles as BoE's fight against inflation deepens slowdown risks

The Pound Sterling (GBP) faces a sell-off on Tuesday, paring some gains from the recent rally,  as risks of a slowdown in the United Kingdom economy are unabated due to higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE). The GBP/USD pair recovered sharply on Friday and Monday but struggled to maintain strength and trades around 1.2330 amid an absence of fundamental cushion for the Pound Sterling. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.229
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.2293
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2197
Daily SMA50 1.2293
Daily SMA100 1.2537
Daily SMA200 1.2435
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2351
Previous Daily Low 1.2263
Previous Weekly High 1.239
Previous Weekly Low 1.209
Previous Monthly High 1.2337
Previous Monthly Low 1.2037
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2296
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2317
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2253
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2214
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2165
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2342
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2391
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.243

 

 

 
Editors' Picks

