Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD climbs to fresh daily high near 1.3245-50 area

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound needs to overcome 1.3260 to extend recovery

GBP/USD has gathered recovery momentum after dipping below 1.3200 on Monday and continues to edge higher in the early trading hours of the European session. Some inspiring Brexit headlines seem to be helping the British pound find demand but the pair could struggle to stretch higher if the UK decides to impose additional Omicron-related restrictions.

Earlier in the day, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin told Newstalk radio that the talks between Britain and the European Union (EU) were on track for progress. "We were on a track - the European Union and the United Kingdom. I think we still are. I think Liz Truss gets it in terms of what is required," Martin said.

GBP/USD climbs to fresh daily high near 1.3245-50 area, upside potential seems limited

The GBP/USD pair caught fresh bids during the early European session and shot to a fresh daily high, around the 1.3245-50 region in the last hour.

Having shown some resilience below the 1.3200 mark on Monday, the GBP/USD pair attracted fresh buying on Tuesday and snapped two successive days of the losing streak. A turnaround in the risk sentiment – as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets – undermined the safe-haven US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that provided a modest lift to the major.

GBP/USD treads water around 1.3200 as Omicron teases UK lockdown

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3210 while portraying the sluggish Tuesday morning Europe, after two days of bearish play. The cable pair’s latest moves could be linked to the trader’s inactivity amid a lack of major data/events and the year-end consolidation. However, the sellers remain hopeful as the UK struggles with the South African covid variant, dubbed as Omicron.

With the second-highest, daily infections in the UK, the latest being 91,743 per Reuters, British Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson said, "We have to reserve the possibility of taking further action on Covid-19. We will rule out nothing in the fight against Covid-19, he said, adding that we will go further if we need to." It's worth note, however, some of the key UK policymakers, including Chancellor Rishi Sunak, oppose the activity restrictions during the holiday period and hence the GBP/USD traders remain indecisive and dormant of late.