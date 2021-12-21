Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD climbs to fresh daily high near 1.3245-50 area

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound needs to overcome 1.3260 to extend recovery
GBP/USD has gathered recovery momentum after dipping below 1.3200 on Monday and continues to edge higher in the early trading hours of the European session. Some inspiring Brexit headlines seem to be helping the British pound find demand but the pair could struggle to stretch higher if the UK decides to impose additional Omicron-related restrictions.
Earlier in the day, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin told Newstalk radio that the talks between Britain and the European Union (EU) were on track for progress. "We were on a track - the European Union and the United Kingdom. I think we still are. I think Liz Truss gets it in terms of what is required," Martin said. Read more...
GBP/USD climbs to fresh daily high near 1.3245-50 area, upside potential seems limited
The GBP/USD pair caught fresh bids during the early European session and shot to a fresh daily high, around the 1.3245-50 region in the last hour.
Having shown some resilience below the 1.3200 mark on Monday, the GBP/USD pair attracted fresh buying on Tuesday and snapped two successive days of the losing streak. A turnaround in the risk sentiment – as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets – undermined the safe-haven US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that provided a modest lift to the major. Read more...
GBP/USD treads water around 1.3200 as Omicron teases UK lockdown
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3210 while portraying the sluggish Tuesday morning Europe, after two days of bearish play. The cable pair’s latest moves could be linked to the trader’s inactivity amid a lack of major data/events and the year-end consolidation. However, the sellers remain hopeful as the UK struggles with the South African covid variant, dubbed as Omicron.
With the second-highest, daily infections in the UK, the latest being 91,743 per Reuters, British Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson said, “We have to reserve the possibility of taking further action on Covid-19. We will rule out nothing in the fight against Covid-19, he said, adding that we will go further if we need to.” It’s worth noting, however, some of the key UK policymakers, including Chancellor Rishi Sunak, oppose the activity restrictions during the holiday period and hence the GBP/USD traders remain indecisive and dormant of late. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3244
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|1.3208
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3273
|Daily SMA50
|1.3474
|Daily SMA100
|1.3606
|Daily SMA200
|1.3765
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3247
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3174
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3374
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3172
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3698
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3202
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3219
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3172
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3136
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3099
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3246
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3283
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3319
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
