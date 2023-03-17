Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Buyers to remain in control as long as 1.2100 holds

GBP/USD bulls poke 1.2150 ahead of UK, US Consumer Inflation Expectations
GBP/USD clings to mild gains around 1.2150 heading into Friday’s London open. In doing so, the Cable pair remains firmer for the second consecutive day amid downbeat US Dollar, as well as due to the price-positive catalysts. It should be noted, however, that the cautious mood ahead of the next week’s key monetary policy meetings from the Bank of England (BoE) and the Federal Reserve (Fed), as well as the final voting on the Brexit verdict, keeps the Cable buyers chained.
The multi-month-old labor problems in the UK are likely to end soon as The Guardian said, “The government has confirmed it is making a significant new pay offer to National Health Services (NHS) staff in England, including a one-off bonus which unions say amounts to £2.5bn.” the news also adds that the Unions involved in the pay talks said further strikes by ambulance staff and other NHS workers had been suspended and they would recommend members accept the new offer. Read more ...
GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers to remain in control as long as 1.2100 holds
GBP/USD managed to build on Thursday's recovery gains during the Asian trading hours and advanced toward 1.2200. The pair, however, has lost its traction and retreated below 1.2150 in the European morning. If market mood continues to improve ahead of the weekend, the pair is likely to regain its traction.
The European Central Bank reassured markets on Thursday that the banking sector in the Eurozone remains healthy despite Credit Suisse turmoil. Moreover, the action taken by 11 big banks in the United States to help out First Republic Bank with its liquidity issues by depositing $30 billion allowed risk flows to dominate the financial markets in the American session. Read more ...
GBP/USD trims a part of its intraday gains, holds comfortably above 1.2100 amid weaker USD
The GBP/USD pair builds on the previous day's strong move up and scales higher for the second successive day on Friday. The pair, however, retreats a few pips from the daily peak touched during the early part of the European session and is currently placed around the 1.2135-1.2130 region, still up over 0.20% for the day.
Expectations that the Federal Reserve will adopt a less hawkish stance in the wake of worsening economic conditions exert heavy downward pressure on the US Dollar, which, in turn, lends support to the GBP/USD pair. Last week's collapse of two mid-size US banks - Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank - forced investors to scale back bets for more aggressive policy tightening by the US central bank. In fact, the markets are now pricing in a nearly 90% chance of a smaller 25 bps lift-off the upcoming FOMC meeting on March 21-22, which, along with signs of stability in the financial markets, weigh on the safe-haven Greenback. Read more ...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2128
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.2109
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2022
|Daily SMA50
|1.2139
|Daily SMA100
|1.2043
|Daily SMA200
|1.1892
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2128
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2027
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2114
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1803
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2089
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2066
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2048
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1988
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1948
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2149
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2189
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.225
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.0600
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and retreated below 1.0650 on Friday. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood, as reflected by the mixed opening in Wall Street, seems to be helping the US Dollar show resilience against its rivals and capping the pair's upside.
GBP/USD pares gains below 1.2150 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and dropped below 1.2150 after having advanced toward 1.2200 in the early European morning. The cautious market mood limits the US Dollar's losses for the time being as US stocks trade mixed to start the session.
Gold extends rally to fresh multi-week highs above $1,950
Gold price continues to push higher and trades at its strongest level since early February near $1,950. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 4% on the day below 3.5%, fueling XAU/USD's rally heading into the weekend.
Cardano price could still see a 10% weekly profit by Sunday
Cardano (ADA) price is currently mostly unchanged for the week after some fierce whipsaw price action that resulted at one point in a 10% gain or a 5% loss for the week.
ECB sticks to inflation fight, hints that Fed could do the same
The ECB decision was important as it offered a first indication of what the banking stress meant for the monetary policy. And it did not mean much – a relaxing news for markets.