Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Buyers to remain in control as long as 1.2100 holds

Share:

GBP/USD bulls poke 1.2150 ahead of UK, US Consumer Inflation Expectations

GBP/USD clings to mild gains around 1.2150 heading into Friday’s London open. In doing so, the Cable pair remains firmer for the second consecutive day amid downbeat US Dollar, as well as due to the price-positive catalysts. It should be noted, however, that the cautious mood ahead of the next week’s key monetary policy meetings from the Bank of England (BoE) and the Federal Reserve (Fed), as well as the final voting on the Brexit verdict, keeps the Cable buyers chained.

The multi-month-old labor problems in the UK are likely to end soon as The Guardian said, “The government has confirmed it is making a significant new pay offer to National Health Services (NHS) staff in England, including a one-off bonus which unions say amounts to £2.5bn.” the news also adds that the Unions involved in the pay talks said further strikes by ambulance staff and other NHS workers had been suspended and they would recommend members accept the new offer. Read more ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers to remain in control as long as 1.2100 holds

GBP/USD managed to build on Thursday's recovery gains during the Asian trading hours and advanced toward 1.2200. The pair, however, has lost its traction and retreated below 1.2150 in the European morning. If market mood continues to improve ahead of the weekend, the pair is likely to regain its traction.

The European Central Bank reassured markets on Thursday that the banking sector in the Eurozone remains healthy despite Credit Suisse turmoil. Moreover, the action taken by 11 big banks in the United States to help out First Republic Bank with its liquidity issues by depositing $30 billion allowed risk flows to dominate the financial markets in the American session. Read more ...

GBP/USD trims a part of its intraday gains, holds comfortably above 1.2100 amid weaker USD

The GBP/USD pair builds on the previous day's strong move up and scales higher for the second successive day on Friday. The pair, however, retreats a few pips from the daily peak touched during the early part of the European session and is currently placed around the 1.2135-1.2130 region, still up over 0.20% for the day.

Expectations that the Federal Reserve will adopt a less hawkish stance in the wake of worsening economic conditions exert heavy downward pressure on the US Dollar, which, in turn, lends support to the GBP/USD pair. Last week's collapse of two mid-size US banks - Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank - forced investors to scale back bets for more aggressive policy tightening by the US central bank. In fact, the markets are now pricing in a nearly 90% chance of a smaller 25 bps lift-off the upcoming FOMC meeting on March 21-22, which, along with signs of stability in the financial markets, weigh on the safe-haven Greenback. Read more ...