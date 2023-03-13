Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls to remain interested as long as 1.2020 stays intact

GBP/USD – Pound extends gains on US bank debacle, UK employment report and US inflation next

The British pound continues to rally and punched as high as 1.2141 earlier today before retreating. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2100, up 0.56%.

There are no economic releases out of the US or UK or Monday, but the markets have plenty to digest after the sudden collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). This marked the largest failure of a US bank since 2008 and has caused jitters in the markets over fears that the cantagion could spread to other banks. The Fed and the Treasury Department quickly intervened and said SVB depositors would be protected. President Biden made an unscheduled televison appearance and vowed to hold accountable those responsible for the SVB debacle. Read more ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls to remain interested as long as 1.2020 stays intact

GBP/USD has extended its rally early Monday following Friday's sharp upsurge and touched its highest level in two weeks above 1.2100. The pair, however, lost its traction and retreated below 1.2100 in the European session. In the absence of high-impact data releases, market participants will keep a close eye on global bond yields.

Although the data from the US showed on Friday that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 311,000 in February, compared to the market expectation of 205,000, it didn't allow the US Dollar to gather strength. With the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), investors ignored the upbeat jobs report and reassessed their positions regarding the next policy action by the Federal Reserve. Read more ...

GBP/USD: Price action looks weak for the Pound – Scotiabank

GBP/USD is capped around recent range highs. Economists at Scotiabank note that Intraday price action looks weak for the British Pound. Sterling to move in line with the broader market tone for the next few days

“Sterling is likely to move in line with the broader market tone for the next few days.” “GBP/USD gains since late last week managed to retest recent peaks in the low/mid-1.21s (55-Day Moving Average at 1.2121 today). Read more ...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2162
Today Daily Change 0.0137
Today Daily Change % 1.14
Today daily open 1.2025
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2014
Daily SMA50 1.2129
Daily SMA100 1.2017
Daily SMA200 1.1901
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2114
Previous Daily Low 1.1908
Previous Weekly High 1.2114
Previous Weekly Low 1.1803
Previous Monthly High 1.2402
Previous Monthly Low 1.1915
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2035
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1987
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1918
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.181
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1712
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2124
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2222
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.233

 

 

