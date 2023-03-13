Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls to remain interested as long as 1.2020 stays intact

Share:

GBP/USD – Pound extends gains on US bank debacle, UK employment report and US inflation next

The British pound continues to rally and punched as high as 1.2141 earlier today before retreating. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2100, up 0.56%.

There are no economic releases out of the US or UK or Monday, but the markets have plenty to digest after the sudden collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). This marked the largest failure of a US bank since 2008 and has caused jitters in the markets over fears that the cantagion could spread to other banks. The Fed and the Treasury Department quickly intervened and said SVB depositors would be protected. President Biden made an unscheduled televison appearance and vowed to hold accountable those responsible for the SVB debacle. Read more ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls to remain interested as long as 1.2020 stays intact

GBP/USD has extended its rally early Monday following Friday's sharp upsurge and touched its highest level in two weeks above 1.2100. The pair, however, lost its traction and retreated below 1.2100 in the European session. In the absence of high-impact data releases, market participants will keep a close eye on global bond yields.

Although the data from the US showed on Friday that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 311,000 in February, compared to the market expectation of 205,000, it didn't allow the US Dollar to gather strength. With the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), investors ignored the upbeat jobs report and reassessed their positions regarding the next policy action by the Federal Reserve. Read more ...

GBP/USD: Price action looks weak for the Pound – Scotiabank

GBP/USD is capped around recent range highs. Economists at Scotiabank note that Intraday price action looks weak for the British Pound. Sterling to move in line with the broader market tone for the next few days

“Sterling is likely to move in line with the broader market tone for the next few days.” “GBP/USD gains since late last week managed to retest recent peaks in the low/mid-1.21s (55-Day Moving Average at 1.2121 today). Read more ...