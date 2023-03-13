GBP/USD – Pound extends gains on US bank debacle, UK employment report and US inflation next

The British pound continues to rally and punched as high as 1.2141 earlier today before retreating. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2100, up 0.56%.
There are no economic releases out of the US or UK or Monday, but the markets have plenty to digest after the sudden collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). This marked the largest failure of a US bank since 2008 and has caused jitters in the markets over fears that the cantagion could spread to other banks. The Fed and the Treasury Department quickly intervened and said SVB depositors would be protected. President Biden made an unscheduled televison appearance and vowed to hold accountable those responsible for the SVB debacle. The President’s pledge may be reassuring, but the fact that he needed to address the nation reflects the concern that SVB could trigger a full-blown banking crisis. Over the weekend, New York officials closed Signature Bank, one of the main banks in the cryptocurrency sector.
Markets scale back rate bets after SVB
The SVB collapse has hurt the US dollar, as market pricing of interest rate expectations has massively shifted. Just last week, the markets had priced a 50-bp hike at 70% and a 25-bp increase at 30%. Currently, there is a 70% likelihood of a 25-bp increase and a 30% chance of the Fed holding rates at 4.75%. The dust hasn’t yet settled from the SVB failure so it’s understandable that the markets are jittery. If it becomes clear that no further banks are in danger of failing, we could see the markets again price in a 50-bp increase.
The US employment report on Friday was a mixed bag. Job growth came in at 311,000, cruising past the forecast of 225,000. The rest of the report was not as impressive and lent support to the view that the labour market may be about to cool. Wage growth ticked lower to 0.2% m/m, down from 0.3% in January and a consensus of 0.3%. As well, the unemployment rate rose to 3.6%, above the prior reading of 3.4%, which was also the estimate.
On Tuesday, we’ll get a look at key releases on both sides of the pond. The UK releases employment, with unemployment claims expected to fall by 12,400 in February, following a 12,900 decline in January. In the US, all eyes will be on the February inflation report, with headline CPI expected to fall to 6.0%, down from 6.4% in January. I expect further volatility from GBP/USD on Tuesday.
GBP/USD technical
-
GBP/USD tested resistance at 1.2113 earlier in the day. Above, there is resistance at 1.2294.
-
There is support at 1.1984 and 1.1854.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to daily gains near 1.0700
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed toward 1.0700 after having retreated to the 1.0650 area earlier in the session. The sharp decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields weigh on the US Dollar and helps the pair stay in positive territory.
GBP/USD regains traction, advances to 1.2100
GBP/USD has turned north and advanced to the 1.2100 area following a downward correction to 1.2050 in the early European session. The US Dollar struggles to find demand as US Treasury bond yields continue to push lower amid SVB turmoil.
Gold extends rally to fresh multi-week highs above $1,900
Gold price has preserved its bullish momentum and climbed above $1,900 for the first time since early February in the early American session on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is down nearly 7% on the day amid SVB drama, fueling XAU/USD's rally.
Crypto markets reel from the banking crisis as investors prepare for US CPI
Things are getting really dicey out here as the United States Federal Reserve’s move to cover SVB puts the US regulators in the spotlight. This week is important due to a few things happening in the macroeconomic landscape.
S&P 500 News: Futures fall despite Fed backstopping all depositors at SBV, Signature banks
After losing 4.85% last week, one of its worst performances in some time. S&P 500 futures rose by 1.5% at the start of the premarket but have since fallen to -0.7%