Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD: Bulls need to get over the line

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls need to get over the line

GBPUSD increased to a 7-week high of 1.2349, a key area of resistance as the following charts will illustrate. Read More...

GBP/USD ploughs higher to around 1.2345, making new monthly top amid USD weakness

The GBP/USD pair builds on the previous day's positive move and gains some follow-through traction for the second successive day on Tuesday. The momentum pushes spot prices to the 1.2345 region, making a new monthly peak for the pair and is sponsored by the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US Dollar (USD). Read More...
 

GBP/USD surrenders intraday gains, back below 1.2300 mark amid modest USD uptick

The GBP/USD pair attracts some sellers following an early uptick to the 1.2330 region on Tuesday and retreats to the lower end of its daily trading range during the first half of the European session. The pair is currently placed just below the 1.2300 round-figure mark, nearing unchanged for the day, and remains at the mercy of the US Dollar (USD) price dynamics. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.234
Today Daily Change 0.0053
Today Daily Change % 0.43
Today daily open 1.2287
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2097
Daily SMA50 1.215
Daily SMA100 1.21
Daily SMA200 1.1894
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2293
Previous Daily Low 1.2219
Previous Weekly High 1.2344
Previous Weekly Low 1.2167
Previous Monthly High 1.2402
Previous Monthly Low 1.1915
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2265
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2247
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2239
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2192
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2165
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2314
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2341
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2388

 

 

