GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls need to get over the line

- Bulls are in the market and a break of the equal highs near 1.2450 opens risk to the 1.2670's.
- GBP/USD bulls press up against neckline resistance.
GBPUSD increased to a 7-week high of 1.2349, a key area of resistance as the following charts will illustrate.
GBP/USD weekly charts
The inverse head and shoulders pattern is bullish but the price is yet to break the neckline resistance and could easily reverse course and head lower.
On the other hand, if the bulls can get above the neckline and break the 1.2500 area, they will be in the runnings for an extended move toward the 1.3150s:
AUD/USD daily chart
Bulls are in the market and a break of the equal highs near 1.2450 opens risk to the 1.267's and should bulls commit above 1.2200, then there will be prospects of a move towards 1.3150.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0850 as USD struggles to recover
EUR/USD has regained its traction and rose to the 1.0850 area after having retreated toward 1.0800 earlier in the session. The US Dollar struggles to stage a decisive rebound despite upbeat consumer confidence data from the US, allowing the pair to continue to push higher.
GBP/USD advances to fresh daily highs near 1.2350
Following a correction to the 1.2300 area, GBP/USD reversed its direction and advanced toward 1.2350. Although Wall Street's main indexes are trading mixed on Tuesday, the US Dollar stays on the back foot and helps the pair gather bullish momentum.
Gold: XAU/USD grinds north above $1,950 Premium
Spot gold trades near a daily high of $1,970.03 a troy ounce, as broad US Dollar weakness helped the metal recover some ground. XAU/USD trimmed half of its Monday’s losses, although a better market mood subdued demand for the bright metal.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Market woes threaten bullish potential
Bitcoin and Ethereum are barely holding out after losing some of the ground covered in the rally that began March 11. XRP remains optimistic anticipating a favorable outcome in Ripple's legal battle against the SEC.
Unfazed: Confidence edges higher in the US despite banking situation
Consumers may not love the present conditions, but a slightly more upbeat take on where things are headed was enough to give overall confidence a nudge in the right direction in March.