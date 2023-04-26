Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls flush out shorts to test 1.25s

GBP/USD rallied on Wednesday to a fresh high of 1.2515 on further signs of a US economic slowdown that has dented the US Dollar. Data this week has not been favorable for the Greenback and today´s orders for core capital goods slipping more than expected in March has weighed on the currency further. Read More...

GBP/USD sticks to gains near daily peak, comfortably above mid-1.2400s post-US data

The GBP/USD pair sticks to its strong intraday gains, around the 1.2465-1.2470 area through the early North American session and moves little in reaction to the US macro data. Read More...

 

GBP/USD climbs back above mid-1.2400s, refreshes daily high amid broad-based USD weakness

The GBP/USD pair regains positive traction on Wednesday and reverses a major part of the previous day's retracement slide from over a one-week high - levels just above the 1.2500 psychological mark. Spot prices build on the steady intraday ascent through the early part of the European session and currently trade around the 1.2455-1.2460 region, up over 0.40% for the day. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2465
Today Daily Change 0.0057
Today Daily Change % 0.46
Today daily open 1.2408
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2426
Daily SMA50 1.2221
Daily SMA100 1.2204
Daily SMA200 1.1932
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2507
Previous Daily Low 1.2387
Previous Weekly High 1.2474
Previous Weekly Low 1.2354
Previous Monthly High 1.2424
Previous Monthly Low 1.1803
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2433
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2461
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2361
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2314
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.224
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2481
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2554
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2601

 

 

 
