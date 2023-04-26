GBP/USD climbs back above mid-1.2400s, refreshes daily high amid broad-based USD weakness

- GBP/USD catches fresh bids on Wednesday and reverses a major part of the overnight downfall.
- The emergence of fresh selling around the USD is seen as a key factor pushing the pair higher.
- Traders now look forward to the US Durable Goods Orders data for short-term opportunities.
The GBP/USD pair regains positive traction on Wednesday and reverses a major part of the previous day's retracement slide from over a one-week high - levels just above the 1.2500 psychological mark. Spot prices build on the steady intraday ascent through the early part of the European session and currently trade around the 1.2455-1.2460 region, up over 0.40% for the day.
The US Dollar (USD) struggles to capitalize on the overnight strong move up and comes under renewed selling pressure, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor pushing the GBP/USD pair. Fresh concerns about the regional banking sector crisis, the possibility of an imminent recession and worries about the US debt ceiling lift bets for an imminent rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) later this year. This, in turn, led to the overnight steep decline in longer-duration US Treasury bond yields and continues to weigh on the Greenback.
Apart from this, a modest recovery in the US equity exerts additional downward pressure on the safe-haven buck and remains supportive of the GBP/USD pair's intraday positive move. The British Pound further seems to draw support from expectations for another 25 bps interest rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE) in May. The bets were lifted by last week's release of stronger UK wage growth data and consumer inflation figures, which, in turn, favours bulls and supports prospects for a further intraday appreciating move for the major.
In the absence of any relevant market-moving macro data from the UK, traders now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of Durable Goods Orders data later during the early North American session. The focus, however, will remain glued to the Advance US Q1 GDP report on Thursday and the US Core PCE Price Index - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge on Friday. This will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2459
|Today Daily Change
|0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|1.2408
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2426
|Daily SMA50
|1.2221
|Daily SMA100
|1.2204
|Daily SMA200
|1.1932
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2507
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2387
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2474
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2354
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2424
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1803
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2433
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2461
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2361
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2314
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.224
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2481
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2554
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2601
EUR/USD rises to 1.1050, closes in on multi-month highs
EUR/USD has extended its rally to the 1.1050 area on Wednesday boosted by the improving risk mood. Ahead of Durable Goods Orders and Trade Balance data from the US, the US Dollar stays under heavy selling pressure, fueling the pair's upside.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.2500
GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and advanced toward 1.2500 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. The decisive increase witnessed in US stock index futures weighs heavily on the US Dollar as investors await key data releases.
Gold lacks firm intraday direction, stuck in a range around $2,000
Gold price struggles to capitalize on its gains recorded over the past two sessions and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses on Wednesday. The XAU/USD holds steady around the $2,000 psychological mark through the first half of the European session.
Cardano price likely to trap early ADA bulls before a 20% upswing
Cardano price set up a local top on April 15 and triggered a massive slump, which could be due to investors booking profits. As ADA retraced, it set up a base and tightened in a range over the weekend before breaking out on April 25.
Can earnings save this market
Can earnings save this market. The short answer is probably not. Though Microsoft at least failed to panic the market any further. Tuesday was one of the biggest price shifts in either direct we have seen for a while.