Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls face the task of getting back over the line

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye a run to 1.2170, but watch out for the trap

GBP/USD is on the defensive following a recent break of daily structure that led to a colossal sell-off in the London and New York equities opening hours. GBP/USD fell from a high of 1.2401 to a low of 1.2222 by the close of New York. Cable is prnnting fresh lows in Tokyo of 1.2205 as traders look ahead to the Nonfarm Payrolls today in the US session while the price is destined for lower. Read more...

GBP/USD sees a further downside to near 1.2200 as anxiety soars ahead of US NFP

The GBP/USD pair has shown a vertical sell-off to near 1.2225 and is expected to continue its downside journey to near the round-level support of 1.2200 ahead. The Cable witnessed a massive sell-off after investors shrugged off expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will pause policy tightening ahead and poured funds into the US Dollar Index (DXY). Apart from that, investors dumped the Pound Sterling despite the Bank of England (BoE) continuing its hawkish stance on interest rates.

On Thursday, the USD Index recovered firmly after building a cushion around 100.50. The extremely oversold condition of the USD Index triggered buying interest among the market participants. The USD Index soared above 101.50 and has now turned sideways below 101.40 ahead of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for further guidance. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2231
Today Daily Change -0.0143
Today Daily Change % -1.16
Today daily open 1.2374
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2274
Daily SMA50 1.2188
Daily SMA100 1.179
Daily SMA200 1.1959
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2395
Previous Daily Low 1.2272
Previous Weekly High 1.2448
Previous Weekly Low 1.2263
Previous Monthly High 1.2448
Previous Monthly Low 1.1841
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2348
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2319
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2299
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2224
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2177
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2422
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.247
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2545

Recommended content

AUD/USD remains pressured toward 0.7050 despite China Services PMI beat

AUD/USD is holding lower ground, eyeing 0.7050 even as China's Caixin Services PMI beat estimates with 52.9 in January. The US Dollar keeps its recovery mode intact amid a risk-off mood, as investors position ahead of the US NFP data. 

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD drops below 1.0900 as market mood sours ahead of US NFP, ECB sees two more hikes

EUR/USD has surrendered the round-level support of 1.0900 in the Asian session. The major currency pair is facing sheer heat as investors have underpinned the risk aversion theme ahead of the release of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data.

EUR/USD News

Gold stares $1,900 as Fed rate pause rumors might offset post-US NFP

Gold price (XAU/USD) nosedived to near $1,912.00 after a blockbuster recovery move from the US Dollar Index (DXY) on Thursday. The precious metal is staring at the round-level resistance of $1,900.00 as further downside looks possible ahead of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data.

Gold News

Hedera Hashgraph targets $0.10

Hedera Hashgraph price is still in an uptrend until further evidence is displayed. Traders should continue following the trend while maintaining healthy risk management.

Read more

CFTC weekly commitments of traders report will be delayed

Recent movement on the S&P 500 has largely been one sided since the index journeyed above weekly trendline resistance last week, taken from the high at 4,818. Up 2.7% on the week, the next level of resistance to perhaps throw a spanner in the works is Quasimodo resistance on the weekly scale at 4,177.

Read more

