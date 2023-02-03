Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls face the task of getting back over the line

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye a run to 1.2170, but watch out for the trap
GBP/USD is on the defensive following a recent break of daily structure that led to a colossal sell-off in the London and New York equities opening hours. GBP/USD fell from a high of 1.2401 to a low of 1.2222 by the close of New York. Cable is prnnting fresh lows in Tokyo of 1.2205 as traders look ahead to the Nonfarm Payrolls today in the US session while the price is destined for lower. Read more...
GBP/USD sees a further downside to near 1.2200 as anxiety soars ahead of US NFP
The GBP/USD pair has shown a vertical sell-off to near 1.2225 and is expected to continue its downside journey to near the round-level support of 1.2200 ahead. The Cable witnessed a massive sell-off after investors shrugged off expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will pause policy tightening ahead and poured funds into the US Dollar Index (DXY). Apart from that, investors dumped the Pound Sterling despite the Bank of England (BoE) continuing its hawkish stance on interest rates.
On Thursday, the USD Index recovered firmly after building a cushion around 100.50. The extremely oversold condition of the USD Index triggered buying interest among the market participants. The USD Index soared above 101.50 and has now turned sideways below 101.40 ahead of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for further guidance. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2231
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0143
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.16
|Today daily open
|1.2374
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2274
|Daily SMA50
|1.2188
|Daily SMA100
|1.179
|Daily SMA200
|1.1959
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2395
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2272
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2448
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2263
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2348
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2319
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2299
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2224
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2177
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2422
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.247
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2545
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured toward 0.7050 despite China Services PMI beat
AUD/USD is holding lower ground, eyeing 0.7050 even as China's Caixin Services PMI beat estimates with 52.9 in January. The US Dollar keeps its recovery mode intact amid a risk-off mood, as investors position ahead of the US NFP data.
EUR/USD drops below 1.0900 as market mood sours ahead of US NFP, ECB sees two more hikes
EUR/USD has surrendered the round-level support of 1.0900 in the Asian session. The major currency pair is facing sheer heat as investors have underpinned the risk aversion theme ahead of the release of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data.
Gold stares $1,900 as Fed rate pause rumors might offset post-US NFP
Gold price (XAU/USD) nosedived to near $1,912.00 after a blockbuster recovery move from the US Dollar Index (DXY) on Thursday. The precious metal is staring at the round-level resistance of $1,900.00 as further downside looks possible ahead of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data.
Hedera Hashgraph targets $0.10
Hedera Hashgraph price is still in an uptrend until further evidence is displayed. Traders should continue following the trend while maintaining healthy risk management.
CFTC weekly commitments of traders report will be delayed
Recent movement on the S&P 500 has largely been one sided since the index journeyed above weekly trendline resistance last week, taken from the high at 4,818. Up 2.7% on the week, the next level of resistance to perhaps throw a spanner in the works is Quasimodo resistance on the weekly scale at 4,177.