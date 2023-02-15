Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bullish bias underpinned by hopes of government-labor deal

When is the UK inflation data and how could it affect GBP/USD?

GBP/USD holds lower grounds near 1.2150 heading into Wednesday’s London open. The Cable pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the broad US Dollar rebound amid hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) talks despite the unimpressive increase in the US inflation data.

In doing so, the Cable pair snaps a two-day winning streak while easing from a one-week high. It should, however, be noted that the hopes of overcoming the UK’s labor crisis and the recent hawkish comments from the Bank of England (BoE) Officials seem to put a floor under the GBP/USD prices. Read more...

GBP/USD grinds en route 1.2200 ahead of UK inflation, US Retail Sales

GBP/USD portrays the pre-data anxiety by treading water around 1.2180 during early Wednesday.

The Cable pair rose to the two-week high the previous day before reversing from 1.2270 as the US inflation propelled market moves. Even so, upbeat UK employment data joined hopes of overcoming the British workers’ strikes seemed to have put a floor under the GBP/USD prices. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2152
Today Daily Change -0.0025
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 1.2177
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2249
Daily SMA50 1.2186
Daily SMA100 1.1874
Daily SMA200 1.1943
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.227
Previous Daily Low 1.2118
Previous Weekly High 1.2194
Previous Weekly Low 1.1961
Previous Monthly High 1.2448
Previous Monthly Low 1.1841
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2212
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2176
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2107
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2036
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1954
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2259
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.234
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2411

 

 

