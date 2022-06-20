Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD booked second straight weekly loss despite the rebound

GBP/USD steadies above 1.2200, focus shifts to UK Inflation and US PMI
The GBP/USD pair is oscillating in a narrow range of 1.2205-1.2233 in the early Asian session after a minor rebound from a low of 1.2173, recorded on Friday. The pair is displaying a balanced market profile and is expected to turn imbalance as higher expectations of Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures by the UK economy will spurt the recession fears and will weaken the cable further.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2219
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.2242
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2455
|Daily SMA50
|1.2561
|Daily SMA100
|1.2935
|Daily SMA200
|1.323
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2365
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2173
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2407
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1934
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2246
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2292
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2155
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2068
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1962
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2347
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2452
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.254
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Recovery at risk, with UK inflation, Powell ahead
Another weekly decline showed that there was little reprieve for GBP bulls. The GBP/USD recovery from two-year lows of 1.1933 faltered amid the Fed-BOE monetary policy divergence and dire UK economic outlook. Attention now turns tothe critical UK inflation report and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony in the week ahead for fresh trading impulse for cable traders.
