Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears moving in for test of weekly support

GBP/USD bears eye 1.3200 on Brexit, Omicron fears
GBP/USD refreshes intraday low to 1.3233 during the early Asian session on Monday. Recently elevated concerns over the coronavirus spread in the UK and Brexit updates could be responsible for the downside in cable despite the Bank of England’s (BOE) rate hike.
With a 52% weekly jump in the UK’s coronavirus cases, Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson seems to have activity restrictions during the Christmas celebrations. “The United Kingdom reported 82,886 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 45 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government statistics showed,” said Reuters. On the other hand, “Prime Minister risks fresh row with the Cabinet as he considers 'light touch' plan to help curb the spread of Omicron Covid variant,” per the UK Telegraph. However, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is said to resist new virus-led activity restrictions before Christmas, as signaled by The Times.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears moving in for test of weekly support
GBP/USD is still reeling from Friday's sharp drop and tests the bull's commitments are a critical area of support on the weekly chart.
The following is a top-down analysis that arrives at a bearish bias on a break below 1.32 the figure which opens the significant risk of plenty of downside to come in the final stages o the year and start of the new year.
