GBP/USD bears move in at critical resistance, now test key dynamic support, 1.2250 eyed

The GBP/USD bulls got what they wished for from the United Kingdom's Consumer Price Index that showed while inflation fell to a three-month low of 10.5% in December, it remains near 40-year highs. Specifically, the increase in services inflation and accelerating food and drink prices are a cause for some concern for the Bank of England's policy-makers. Read More...

GBP/USD targets a retest of 1.2445/50 at least – Scotiabank

The GBP is looking quite robust on the session. Economists at Scotiabank expect the GBP/USD to retest the mid-December high at 1.2445/50. Read More...
 

GBP/USD remains well bid above mid-1.2300s, over one-month high ahead of US data

The GBP/USD pair gains positive traction for the second successive day on Wednesday and scales higher through the mid-European session. Spot prices climb to the highest level since mid-December, around the 1.2360-1.2365 region in the last hour and seem poised to prolong the ascending trend witnessed over the past two weeks or so. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2332
Today Daily Change 0.0053
Today Daily Change % 0.43
Today daily open 1.2279
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2095
Daily SMA50 1.2066
Daily SMA100 1.1699
Daily SMA200 1.1989
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.23
Previous Daily Low 1.2169
Previous Weekly High 1.2249
Previous Weekly Low 1.2086
Previous Monthly High 1.2447
Previous Monthly Low 1.1992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.225
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2219
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2199
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2119
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2069
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.233
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.238
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.246

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Buyers not willing to add longs Premium

EUR/USD: Buyers not willing to add longs

The EUR/USD pair retreated sharply from a fresh 2023 high of 1.0886 and finished Wednesday below the 1.0800 threshold, pretty much unchanged. The US Dollar benefited from dismal United States data bringing back recession fears to the table. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retains gains but eased towards 1.2350

GBP/USD retains gains but eased towards 1.2350

GBP/USD remains up for the day, trading at around 1.2350. Renewed US Dollar demand pushed the pair away from an intraday high of 1.2435, its highest in a month. The UK annualized Consumer Prices Index came in at 10.5% in December easing from 10.7% in November.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Recession fears weighing on XAU/USD Premium

Gold: Recession fears weighing on XAU/USD

Spot gold jumped to $1,925.82 a troy ounce on Wednesday, as the broad  US Dollar weakness that persisted throughout the first half of the day was later exacerbated by United States data.

Gold News

BTC Price Analysis: Bitcoin price withstands market turmoil as rally pauses

BTC Price Analysis: Bitcoin price withstands market turmoil as rally pauses

Bitcoin (BTC) price is on a very technical path or trajectory on its venture toward $21,969 as each time either a cap or support got tested to the tick before the rally continued the next day. 

Read more

AMC Entertainment Stock News and Forecast: AMC gears up for another advance on lower inflation

AMC Entertainment Stock News and Forecast: AMC gears up for another advance on lower inflation

AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock is roaring ahead on Wednesday, a day after CEO Adam Aron's cinema chain trounced the indices by closing up 20% at $6.07. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures