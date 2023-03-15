Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears in the market on safe haven

GBP/USD bears in the market on safe haven US Dollar buying on Credit Suisse risk
GBP/USD continuation traders are in the market as renewed unease gripped world markets on Wednesday on the news that Credit Suisse's largest investor said it could not provide the Swiss bank with more financial assistance, prompting the Swiss bank's CEO to make new assurances on its financial strength. Read More...
GBP/USD accelerates losses to the 1.2040 region amidst rising risk aversion
GBP/USD slides below 1.2100 mark amid a sharp USD rally, ahead of UK budget
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2068
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0090
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.74
|Today daily open
|1.2158
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2015
|Daily SMA50
|1.2135
|Daily SMA100
|1.2033
|Daily SMA200
|1.1897
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2204
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2136
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2114
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1803
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2162
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2178
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2128
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2097
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2059
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2196
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2235
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2265
