GBP/USD slides below 1.2100 mark amid a sharp USD rally, ahead of UK budget

- A combination of factors drag GBP/USD away from a one-month high touched on Tuesday.
- Bets that the BoE might pause its rate-hiking cycle and a stronger USD exert some pressure.
- Investors now look to the UK budget and important US macro releases for a fresh impetus.
The GBP/USD pair comes under some renewed selling pressure following an early uptick to the 1.2180 region and turns lower for the second successive day on Wednesday. Spot prices slide below the 1.2100 mark during the first half of the European session, with bears now looking to extend the overnight retracement slide from the 1.2200 round figure, or a one-month high.
The British Pound's relative underperformance comes on the back of expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will pause its rate-hiking cycle, which, in turn, acts as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. In fact, the UK Office for National Statistics reported on Tuesday that annual growth in average total pay — including bonuses — slowed to 5.7% during the three months to January from 6% the previous month. Excluding bonuses, pay growth eased from 6.7% to 6.5%. This is seen as the first sign that UK wages are cooling and should allow the central bank to adopt a cautious approach amid a gloomy economic outlook.
The US Dollar, on the other hand, draws support from a further rise in the US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by reviving bets for at least a 25 bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its meeting on March 21-22. The expectations were fueled by the US CPI report released on Tuesday, which indicated that inflation isn't coming down quite as fast as hoped. Adding to this, a fresh leg down in the US equity futures, amid concerns over a banking crisis in the US, provides a strong boost to the safe-haven buck. This, in turn, supports prospects for an extension of the GBP/USD pair's retracement slide from the 1.2200 round figure.
Traders, however, seem reluctant to place aggressive bets and might prefer to wait for the UK government's Spring Budget amid soaring inflation and a cost of living crisis. Apart from this, the US economic docket - featuring the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI), monthly Retail Sales figures and the Empire State Manufacturing Index - might provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair later during the early North American session. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favour of bears and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2101
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|1.2158
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2015
|Daily SMA50
|1.2135
|Daily SMA100
|1.2033
|Daily SMA200
|1.1897
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2204
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2136
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2114
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1803
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2162
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2178
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2128
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2097
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2059
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2196
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2235
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2265
EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.0600 as flight to safety intensifies
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and declined toward 1.0600 in the European session on Wednesday. The sharp decline witnessed in European banking stocks led by Credit Suisse seems to have triggered a flight to safety, allowing the US Dollar to gather strength.
GBP/USD pierces below 1.2100 as investors seek refuge
Following a consolidation phase below 1.2200 in the Asian session, GBP/USD turned south and dropped below 1.2100. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment amid Europe bank stock rout helps the US Dollar outperform its rivals and forces the pair to stay under bearish pressure.
Gold rebounds to $1,910 as US yields turn south
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and climbed back above $1,900 in the European session on Wednesday. The sharp decline witnessed in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield provides a boost to XAU/USD as markets react to selloff in European bank shares.
Is this a sell signal hinting at a catastrophic crash? Whales pull $4 billion stablecoins out of exchanges
Analysts at crypto intelligence tracker Santiment identified four Tether (USDT) transfers valued at $1 billion or more within the past 10 days. In response to the tumultuous events of the past week.
Yields rise on easing demand for safety, revised Fed bets
After seemingly staring into the abyss at the start of the week markets everywhere appeared to be reassured that US banking liquidity issues were relatively isolated cases.