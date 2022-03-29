GBP/USD: A move towards the 1.3175 range is expected if it manages to hold on to the current level

Spotlight on GBPUSD. The latest daily technical analysis by AAATrade reveals the key support and resistance levels that each of these assets is likely to reach today. Look at the charts and our market analysts’ observations below and gain a fresh perspective on trading.

Looking at GBPUSD Chart, we can see its runup from the 1.315 range on the 23rd of February reaching as high as 1.33 but being unable to continue or consolidate its gains, it retracted to the 1.32 range where it managed to consolidate for a couple of days, but ultimately the 1.3175 support was broken, and it led to the fall in the 1.31 range. Temporary support has formed at the 1.306 level and 1.3175 now acts as the closest overhead support. It was last found trading at the 1.31 range. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Bears could wait for a correction to 1.3140

GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase near 1.3100 early Tuesday after having suffered heavy losses at the beginning of the week. The near-term outlook suggests that the pair could extend its recovery but sellers are likely to retain control unless 1.3140 resistance fails.

While speaking at a virtual event on Monday, Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey noted that they have to be very cautious on the forward guidance language due to heightened uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook. When asked directly whether or not there will be another rate hike in May, "the situation is very volatile," Bailey responded. Read more...

GBP/USD rebounds from near two-week low, flat-lined below 1.3100 amid risk-on mood

The GBP/USD pair quickly recovered a few pips from a near two-week low touched in the last hour and was last seen trading around the 1.3175-1.3180 region, nearly unchanged for the day.

The pair struggled to preserve its modest intraday gains to the 1.3115 region and turned lower for the fifth successive day on Tuesday amid the emergence of fresh US dollar buying. Rising bets for a 50 bps rate hike at the next two FOMC meetings turned out to be a key factor that continued acting as a tailwind for the buck. Read more...