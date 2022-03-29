Spotlight on GBPUSD. The latest daily technical analysis by AAATrade reveals the key support and resistance levels that each of these assets is likely to reach today. Look at the charts and our market analysts’ observations below and gain a fresh perspective on trading.
GBP/USD
Looking at GBPUSD Chart, we can see its runup from the 1.315 range on the 23rd of February reaching as high as 1.33 but being unable to continue or consolidate its gains, it retracted to the 1.32 range where it managed to consolidate for a couple of days, but ultimately the 1.3175 support was broken, and it led to the fall in the 1.31 range. Temporary support has formed at the 1.306 level and 1.3175 now acts as the closest overhead support. It was last found trading at the 1.31 range.
Today we can expect a pattern continuation and move towards and below the 1.306 temporary support.
If, however, it manages to hold on to the current level, then we could expect a move towards the 1.3175 range.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 79.71% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD takes a breather above 0.7500
The AUD/USD pair hovers near a five-month high struck on Monday, underpinned by a weaker greenback despite the deterioration in markets mood. AUD/USD consolidates in a tight range above 0.7500, waiting for a fresh catalyst to take the YTD highs.
EUR/USD holds onto daily gains around 1.1150
EUR/USD rose sharply on Wednesday amid broad US dollar weakness and reached a fresh 4-week high during the New York session at 1.1170. The pair holds onto decent gains around 1.1150 into Thursday’s Asian session as investors continue to focus on Russia – Ukraine negotiations.
XAUUSD grinds higher as the mood sours
Gold is up on Wednesday, trading at around $1,934. The markets’ optimism eased as Russia is not willing to discuss Crimea’s status, while the de-escalation allegedly vowed in Tuesday’s talks has not taken place. The Kremlin said that they do not see material ground for a breakthrough in negotiations.
Why the $3,500 resistance level is the biggest challenge for Ethereum
Ethereum price action looks poised to take a breather before continuing its spectacular run. After two consecutive days of late-session selling pressure, buyers appear apprehensive for the first time in over three weeks.
Nio Stock Forecast: NIO ignores Shanghai lockdown as Chinese covid cases rise
NIO opened 5.3% higher on Wednesday to $23.03. Right in line with the company's 5.3% advance in Hong Kong earlier in the day. Shares of the "Tesla of China" managed to gain 3.2% to close at $21.88 on Tuesday