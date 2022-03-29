Spotlight on GBPUSD. The latest daily technical analysis by AAATrade reveals the key support and resistance levels that each of these assets is likely to reach today. Look at the charts and our market analysts’ observations below and gain a fresh perspective on trading.

GBP/USD

Looking at GBPUSD Chart, we can see its runup from the 1.315 range on the 23rd of February reaching as high as 1.33 but being unable to continue or consolidate its gains, it retracted to the 1.32 range where it managed to consolidate for a couple of days, but ultimately the 1.3175 support was broken, and it led to the fall in the 1.31 range. Temporary support has formed at the 1.306 level and 1.3175 now acts as the closest overhead support. It was last found trading at the 1.31 range.

Today we can expect a pattern continuation and move towards and below the 1.306 temporary support.

If, however, it manages to hold on to the current level, then we could expect a move towards the 1.3175 range.