Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD A move to 1.3800 seems to be running out of steam

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound bulls stay on the sidelines for now

GBP/USD has begun to move sideways at the start of the new week with investors awaiting the next catalyst. Despite Friday's decline, the pair closed the fourth straight week in the positive territory and it's still up more than 100 pips in January.

The dollar's market valuation is likely to continue to impact GBP/USD in the short term. Stock and bond markets, however, will be closed on Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, suggesting that the pair is likely to extend its sideways grind. Read more...

GBP/USD: A move to 1.3800 seems to be running out of steam – UOB

Cable sees a probable move to 1.3800 to be losing momentum in the short term, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.

24-hour view: “We highlighted last Friday that ‘upward momentum is beginning to ease and this coupled with still overbought conditions suggest that GBP is likely to consolidate within a range of 1.3680/1.3740’. We did not anticipate the sharp drop to 1.3654 during NY session. The rapid decline appears to be overdone and GBP is unlikely to weaken much further. For today, GBP is more likely to trade sideways at these lower levels, expected to be between 1.3650 and 1.3715.” Read more...

GBP/USD to retest 200-DMA around 1.3740 on strong UK data releases – SocGen

GBP/USD has seen an initial pullback after challenging the 200-day moving average (DMA) around 1.3740. According to economists at Société Générale, cable may find more support from UK data this week and challenge the 200-DMA again.

“Cable bulls may have another attempt at the 200-DMA (1.3737) this week if stocks don’t languish and labor market and CPI this week cement case for 25bp BoE hike in February.” Read more...