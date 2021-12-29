Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD

GBP/USD rallies to a fresh-monthly high, approaches 1.3500

The British pound rallies trading the New York session, trading at 1.3452 at press time. Investors’ mood is mixed, as depicted by Europan stock indices fluctuating between gainers and losers, while US equity futures point towards higher open. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3484
Today Daily Change 0.0050
Today Daily Change % 0.37
Today daily open 1.3434
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3291
Daily SMA50 1.3437
Daily SMA100 1.3576
Daily SMA200 1.375
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3462
Previous Daily Low 1.3415
Previous Weekly High 1.3438
Previous Weekly Low 1.3174
Previous Monthly High 1.3698
Previous Monthly Low 1.3194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3433
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3444
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3412
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.339
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3366
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3459
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3484
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3506

 

GBP/USD trades with modest losses near daily low, eyeing 1.3400 mark

The GBP/USD pair witnessed some selling during the early European session and dropped to a fresh daily low, around the 1.3415 region in the last hour. Read More...

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers eye a drop below 1.3400

GBP/USD has reversed its direction after climbing to its highest level in more than a month at 1.3463 on Tuesday. The pair is closing in on key 1.3400 support and additional losses could be witnessed if buyers fail to defend that level. Read More...

