GBP/USD trades with modest losses near daily low, eyeing 1.3400 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD edged lower for the second successive day on Wednesday.
  • The worsening COVID-19 situation in the UK weighed on the sterling.
  • A modest USD strength also contributed to the intraday selling bias.

The GBP/USD pair witnessed some selling during the early European session and dropped to a fresh daily low, around the 1.3415 region in the last hour.

Despite easing concerns over the fast-spreading Omicron variant, investors remain concerned about the economic impact of the continuous surge in new COVID-19 cases. This, in turn, assisted the safe-haven US dollar to gain some positive traction for the second successive day and acted as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair through the first half of the trading on Wednesday.

The British pound was further undermined by the fact that Britain reported a record 129,471 new cases on Tuesday, which could force the government to impose fresh restrictions. It is worth recalling that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said last week that ministers would keep the latest data under constant review to see if stricter measures are needed.

That said, a generally positive tone around the equity markets could hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and extend some support to the GBP/USD pair. This makes it prudent to wait for a strong follow-through selling before confirming that the pair has topped out and positioning for a deeper corrective slide from over one-month high touched on Tuesday.

 In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the USD price dynamics will continue to play a key role in influencing the pair's intraday movement on Wednesday. The second-tier US macro data – November Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories and Pending Home Sales – might also do little to provide any impetus to the GBP/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3422
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.3434
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3291
Daily SMA50 1.3437
Daily SMA100 1.3576
Daily SMA200 1.375
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3462
Previous Daily Low 1.3415
Previous Weekly High 1.3438
Previous Weekly Low 1.3174
Previous Monthly High 1.3698
Previous Monthly Low 1.3194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3433
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3444
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3412
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.339
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3366
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3459
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3484
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3506

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure on Wednesday and trades below 1.1300 for the first time in a week. The cautious market mood amid heightened Omicron fears is helping the greenback find demand and forces the pair to remain on the back foot.

GBP/USD remains on the defensive above 1.3400, having peaked at five-week highs of 1.3461 on Tuesday, as the pound bears the brunt of the renewed Brexit concerns and a record rise in covid cases in the UK.

Gold price keeps falling, with eyes on the critical $1,800 mark. Investors remain wary amid surging coronavirus cases globally, which lift the US dollar's safe-haven demand.

Ethereum price has continued to consolidate in a continuation pattern since early December. A technical indicator suggests that ETH could be ready for a bounce. Ethereum could surge 22% if the token slices above $4,099.

Inflation hit the American economy like a bolt from the blue in 2021. In January consumer prices were trundling along at 1.4% a year. COVID-19, lockdowns, supply and labor shortages and government liquidity are culprits.

