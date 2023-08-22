Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP extends recovery on improved sentiment, S&P PMI in focus

Higher borrowing cost by the BoE widens its scope of consequences to the United Kingdom’s property sector. Homebuyers have been witnessing an affordability squeeze due to higher mortgage rates as strong wage growth struggles to offset higher installment obligations. The Pound Sterling is expected to remain in action as UK PM Rishi Sunak is planning a big cabinet reshuffle ahead of general elections in 2024. Read more...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) prints a fresh three-day high, capitalizing on improving market sentiment and expectations of more interest rate hikes from the Bank of England (BoE) to ensure price stability. The GBP/USD pair picks strength as investors hope that the current tightening cycle of the BoE will surpass the tightening peak by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

Following a bearish opening to the week, the US Dollar (USD) gathered strength as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed to its highest level since November 2007 above 4.35%. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment, as reflected by the strong gains in US tech stocks , later in the American session limited the USD's upside. Read more...

GBP/USD continued to edge higher and touched its highest level in nearly two weeks at 1.2800 early Tuesday after registering modest gains on Monday. The technical outlook suggests that the pair has started to gather bullish momentum but Pound Sterling buyers could wait for the pair to clear the 1.2830 hurdle before adding to their long positions.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.