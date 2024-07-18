Platinum prices (XPT/USD) rose on Thursday, according to FXStreet data. Platinum trades at $1,000.53 per troy ounce, up 0.20% from the $998.51 it cost on Wednesday.
Platinum prices have increased by 0.66% since the beginning of the year.
|Unit measure
|Platinum Price Today in USD
|Troy Ounce
|1,000.53
|1 Gram
|32.17
The Gold/Platinum ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Platinum needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, stood at 2.47 on Thursday, up from 2.46 on Wednesday.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
