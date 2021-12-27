Patterns: Wal-mart (WMT Stock) and Alphabet (GOOGL Stock)

WAL-MART TRADES SIDEWAYS

Since June, the stock price of Wal-Mart Stores has been trading in a sideways range between a support zone at 135.00 and the resistance of the 152.75 level. However, it was recently spotted that the stock price faces a resistance zone at 146.70/148.20. The resistance zone reversed a recent recovery of the asset price. Most recently, the price had returned to the 140.00 level.

In the case of a decline, the stock price could once again look for support in the 135.00 mark. Although, a passing of the support level could reach the March 2021 low level at 126.50. However, round price levels like the 130.00 might stop a decline.

On the other hand, a recovery of the price would be expected to test the resistance of the 146.70/148.20 zone, before reaching the 150.00 round price level and the 2021 high at 152.75.

ALPHABET STOCK BOUNCES OFF SUPPORT LINE

On December 20, the stock price for Alphabet found support in the lower trend line of the channel up pattern, which had guided the stock price up since the 2020 March coronavirus stock drop. In the near term future, the share price was expected to test the resistance of the November high levels at 3,005.00/3,020.00. Note that the November high levels are the all-time-high levels of Alphabet.

A passing of the November high level zone could find resistance either in round price levels or the upper trend line of the channel up pattern.

However, a potential decline would first look for support in the lower trend line of the channel up pattern. Afterwards, the October low levels at 2,710.00 and 2,620.00 might act as support.