Patterns: Wal-mart (WMT Stock) and Alphabet (GOOGL Stock)

WAL-MART TRADES SIDEWAYS
Since June, the stock price of Wal-Mart Stores has been trading in a sideways range between a support zone at 135.00 and the resistance of the 152.75 level. However, it was recently spotted that the stock price faces a resistance zone at 146.70/148.20. The resistance zone reversed a recent recovery of the asset price. Most recently, the price had returned to the 140.00 level.
In the case of a decline, the stock price could once again look for support in the 135.00 mark. Although, a passing of the support level could reach the March 2021 low level at 126.50. However, round price levels like the 130.00 might stop a decline.
On the other hand, a recovery of the price would be expected to test the resistance of the 146.70/148.20 zone, before reaching the 150.00 round price level and the 2021 high at 152.75.
ALPHABET STOCK BOUNCES OFF SUPPORT LINE
On December 20, the stock price for Alphabet found support in the lower trend line of the channel up pattern, which had guided the stock price up since the 2020 March coronavirus stock drop. In the near term future, the share price was expected to test the resistance of the November high levels at 3,005.00/3,020.00. Note that the November high levels are the all-time-high levels of Alphabet.
A passing of the November high level zone could find resistance either in round price levels or the upper trend line of the channel up pattern.
However, a potential decline would first look for support in the lower trend line of the channel up pattern. Afterwards, the October low levels at 2,710.00 and 2,620.00 might act as support.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends sideways grind around 1.1300
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a very tight range around 1.1300 on Monday as trading volumes remain thin following the Christmas break. There won't be any high-tier data releases in the remainder of the day and subdued trading action is likely to remain unchanged.
GBP/USD fluctuates near 1.3400 as American traders return
GBP/USD stays in a consolidation phase around 1.3400 on Monday heading into the American session. The cautious market mood could limit the pair's upside but no significant market action is expected ahead of the New Year holiday.
Gold Price Forecast: Optimism weighs on the greenback, December high at sight Premium
Gold trades at fresh one-week highs amid a better market mood putting pressure on the greenback. The American currency eases against most major rivals as Wall Street heads firmly north following the long Christmas weekend.
Shiba Inu price on the verge of 42% upswing as SHIB bulls prepare for a major breakout
Shiba Inu price is preparing for a significant ascent as it nears a crucial line of resistance. If SHIB slices above $0.00003902, the canine-themed cryptocurrency could be headed for a 42% climb.
US Stocks: Three reasons for the Santa Rally, and why a hangover could come in early 2022 Premium
Markets have been cheerful in the festive season – but explaining the S&P 500's new highs cannot be only labeled a "Santa Rally." There are three major drivers for the upbeat mood, but they could easily reverse and cause a nasty New Year's hangover.