Palantir stock is back on track with a 2% gain on Thursday.

PLTR stock had suffered on the back of a NY Post report of a glitch.

PLTR results had put the stock in a bullish formation.

What we really like to see is when a trend does what it wants to do and ignores the underlying newsflow. Palantir did exactly this on Thursday as the stock rallied by over 2% and shrugged off the negative news story from the New York Post. To recap the story, The New York Post carried an exclusive report saying, "A computer glitch in a secretive software program used by the FBI allowed some unauthorized employees to access private data for more than a year, prosecutors revealed in a new court filing."

The updated version of the article also goes on to state that a Palantir spokesperson blamed the error on the FBI. “There was no glitch in the software. Our platform has robust access and security controls. The customer also has rigorous protocols established to protect search warrant returns, which, in this case, the end user did not follow,” claimed the spokesperson.

Perhaps it was the rebuttal from Palantir that sent bulls back into the market, but either way it was a strong signal that the bullish momentum which was sparked by the strong results release is not going anywhere soon. Those results came in ahead of forecasts with some strong forward revisions including a doubling of free cash flow guidance from $150 million to $300 million. The company has an impressive client roster with strong government contracts, which generally are more sticky, and a growing list of blue-chip corporate clients. Palantir stock moved 11% higher on the back of the results, and the NY Post story may have provided a buy the dip opportunity.

Palantir key statistics

Market Cap $47.5 billion Enterprise Value $47.8 billion Price/Earnings (P/E) 135 Price/Book 28 Price/Sales 40 Gross Margin 0.7 Net Margin -0.95 EBITDA TTM -$1.24 billion TTM 52 week low $8.90 52 week high $45 Average Wall Street rating and price target HOLD $24.61

Palantir stock forecast

All back on track for bulls but work still to be done. Palantir remains in a high volume zone, so breaking higher will be tough. Resistance at $27.49 is the key level to break. This is the high from June, and volume gets thinner above, meaning a move should accelerate. There is a small resistance beforehand at $25.75. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is crossed into a bullsh signal, and more importantly it has broken out of its downtrend. Breaking $27.49 will see Palantir try to fill the gap at $31.34 from back in February.