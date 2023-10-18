NZD/USD shedding chart space, testing 2023 lows for the year near 0.5850

- The NZD/USD is trading into the floor, inches away from setting a new low for 2023 below 0.5846.
- Market sentiment has receded as investors see jitters over geopolitical tensions.
- Markets looking ahead to Fed Powell appearance later on Thursday, followed by NZ Trade Balance figures.
The NZD/USD slipped even further on Wednesday, declining into 2023's lows and set for a new yearly low below 0.5846.
Broad-market sentiment turned firmly risk-off on the trading day, and the Kiwi heads into the Thursday market session pinned to the floorboards.
The Gaza Strip conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to weigh on geopolitical stability concerns for the Middle East, with market tensions rising after a hospital explosion left over 500 civilians dead. Both Israel and Hamas have pointed fingers at the other, with Hamas claiming an Israeli targeted air strike demolished the building while Israel is blaming an errant Hamas missile.
The US Congress remains frozen in place, unable to elect a new Speaker of the House after Congressional Republicans ejected their own Speaker from the position. Congress has faced down to unsuccessful votes in two days trying to find a replacement, log-jamming government procedure and rattling investors with the US set to run into another funding standoff in four weeks.
Thursday brings US Initial Jobless Claims for the week into October 13th, and markets are expecting to see a small uptick in the number of new unemployment applicants, from 209K to 212K.
Later in the day Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell will be delivering talking points at a luncheon hosted by the Economic Club of New York, and late Thursday will see New Zealand Trade Balance figures as NZ heads into the Friday early market session.
Kiwi investors will be hoping for an improvement in the headline Trade Balance for the annualized period into September, which last showed a $-15.54B undershoot in August.\
NZD/USD Technical Outlook
The Kiwi remains woefully underbid, testing into 2023's lows and set for a break of the year's bottom bids, and Kiwi price action continues to follow a declining 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) further down the charts.
A bearish continuation into fresh lows for the year will see the way open up for an extended decline into 2022's lows far below at 0.5511, while a bullish recovery will still face long-term technical resistance from the 200-day SMA currently rolling over into bearish acceleration from 0.6152.
NZD/USD Daily Chart
NZD/USD Technical Levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5851
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.76
|Today daily open
|0.5896
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5953
|Daily SMA50
|0.5942
|Daily SMA100
|0.6054
|Daily SMA200
|0.6157
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5931
|Previous Daily Low
|0.587
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6056
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5882
|Previous Monthly High
|0.605
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5847
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5893
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5908
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5867
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5838
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5806
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5928
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.596
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5989
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to gain ground around 1.0530, focus on the US data, Fed’s Powell speech
The EUR/USD pair struggles to gain and resumes its downside during the early Asian session on Thursday. The escalating geopolitical tension between Israel-Hamas and higher US Treasury bond yield exert some selling pressure on the pair.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2150, approaching weekly lows
GBP/USD is under pressure, trading near the weekly lows at the 1.2140 area. Risk off sentiment, a firm US Dollar and concerns about the UK economy weighs on the pair. Higher Treasury yields contribute to market jitters and bolster the Greenback.
Gold trades around $1,950 as risk aversion intensifies Premium
Gold price resumed its rally amid escalating Middle East tensions, reaching a fresh two-month high of $1,962.62 a troy ounce. XAU/USD holds on to intraday gains, trading at around $1,949 mid-American session as the US Dollar got some attention on the back of plummeting stock markets.
XRP whale transaction inspires Ripple buying pressure with CTO questioning SEC over Ethereum
XRP whales have shown signs of resurfacing, growing their holdings as indicated by massive Ripple token transfers from exchanges to new and existing wallets. Meanwhile, Ripple chief technology officer has challenged the US SEC after its recent fit on spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds.
Australian Jobs Preview: Will another positive report really help the Aussie? Premium
The Australian Bureau of Statistics will release September employment data on Thursday, October 19, at 01:30 GMT. Following the impressive addition of 64,900 jobs in August, which exceeded expectations, the country is expected to have added 20,000 new jobs in September.