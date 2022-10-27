- NZD/USD struggles to extend the previous day’s pullback from a five-week high.
- Bearish candlestick, failure to cross 50-DMA keeps sellers hopeful.
- Sellers have a bumpy road to the south unless breaking 0.5680.
NZD/USD stays defensive above 0.5800, taking rounds to 0.5830 during Friday’s Asian session, following a pullback from the monthly top. In doing so, the Kiwi pair struggle to justify the previous day’s bearish Doji candlestick, as well as a failure to cross the 50-DMA hurdle.
It should be noted, however, that a steady rise in the RSI (14) without being near the overbought territory, suggests that the sellers have a tough fight ahead.
That said, a two-week-old ascending trend line and the previous resistance line from August 12, respectively near 0.5720 and 0.5700, could challenge short-term NZD/USD bears.
Following that, the 21-DMA level of 0.5682 could act as the last defense of the buyers, a break of which might not hesitate to challenge the yearly low marked earlier in the month around 0.5510.
Meanwhile, a daily closing beyond the 50-DMA hurdle surrounding 0.5870, appears necessary for the NZD/USD buyer’s return.
The following run-up can face a tough time as the 0.5900 threshold and the 0.6000 psychological magnet will be strong hurdles.
In a case where NZD/USD rises past 0.6000, September’s peak near 0.6165 will be in focus.
NZD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.583
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|0.5834
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.567
|Daily SMA50
|0.5885
|Daily SMA100
|0.6074
|Daily SMA200
|0.6372
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5846
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5725
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5771
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5551
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5771
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5758
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5681
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5638
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5878
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5922
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5998
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
