NZD/USD Price Analysis: Sellers attack 20-DMA in search of further downside towards 0.6300

- NZD/USD retreats from intraday high as bears poke short-term key DMA support.
- Downbeat oscillators, descending resistance line from mid-June also favor bears.
- Buyers should remain cautious unless witnessing clear break of 0.6400.
NZD/USD fades the corrective pullback portrayed during the week-start move as it drops to 0.6235 during a mid-Asian session on Monday.
With this, the kiwi pair pokes the 20-DMA support as the MACD line teases bear cross while the RSI (14) also portrays the downbeat momentum.
Hence, the quote is likely to extend the latest weakness towards the downward sloping trend line from early May, near 0.6160. However, a daily closing below the 20-DMA support of 0.6229 appears necessary.
Should the quote remains weak past 0.6160, the 0.6100 round figure and the previous monthly low, also the yearly bottom, surrounding 0.6060, will be in focus.
On the flip side, a 1.5-month-old descending resistance line around 0.6340 limits the immediate upside of the NZD/USD pair.
Following that, the monthly high and mid-June top, close to 0.6352 and 0.6395 on that order, could challenge the NZD/USD buyers. Also acting as an upside filter is the 0.6400 threshold.
In a case where the prices rally beyond 0.6400, an upward trajectory towards June’s high near 0.6575 can’t be ruled out.
NZD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6238
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|0.6238
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6223
|Daily SMA50
|0.6287
|Daily SMA100
|0.647
|Daily SMA200
|0.6642
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6308
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6212
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6353
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6212
|Previous Monthly High
|0.633
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6249
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6271
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6197
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6157
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6101
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6293
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6349
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6389
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
