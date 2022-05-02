- A test of the lower boundary of the demand zone could result in a pullback.
- Investors should brace for a mean reversion to the 10-EMA.
- Momentum oscillator RSI (14) is signaling an oversold situation.
The NZD/USD pair is oscillating in a narrow range of 0.6429-0.6438 after a mild rebound from 0.6413 as momentum oscillators turned extremely oversold on small and medium timeframes. The asset has displayed an eight-day losing streak and is likely to remain on tenterhooks going forward. The kiwi bulls got fragile last week after slipping below yearly lows at 0.6529 vertically.
The major has drifted lower sharply to near the demand zone placed in a narrow range from 15 June 2020 low at 0.6381 to 9 March 2020 high at 0.6450. The greenback bulls are likely to display exhaustion after an intense sell-off and a pullback rally could be witnessed.
The 10- and 20-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 0.6559 and 0.6742 respectively are trending lower, which still favors the downside.
However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has touched a low of 22.17 on Monday, which signals that an oversold situation could be followed by a pullback.
Should the asset touches the lower boundary of the above-mentioned demand zone at 0.6381, a pullback move will drive the asset towards Monday’s high at 0.6475, followed by mean reversion to 10-EMA at 0.6559.
On the flip side, kiwi bulls could lose further if the asset tumbles below the demand zone at 0.6381 decisively. This will drag the major further towards 8 November 2019 and 16 October 2019 at 0.6322 and 0.6282 respectively.
NZD/USD daily chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6436
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|0.6464
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6748
|Daily SMA50
|0.6807
|Daily SMA100
|0.6769
|Daily SMA200
|0.6887
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6544
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6451
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6646
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6451
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7035
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6487
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6508
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6429
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6393
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6336
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6522
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6579
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6615
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
