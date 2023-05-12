NZD/USD Price Analysis: Justifies downbeat RBNZ Inflation Expectations to refresh weekly bottom around 0.6250

- NZD/USD takes offers to renew weekly low, extends the previous day’s pullback from five-week high.
- RBNZ Inflation Expectations slump to 2.79% QoQ for Q2 2023 versus 3.30% prior.
- Downside break of 12-day-old ascending trend line, 50-SMA favors sellers.
- 200-SMA, nearly oversold RSI (14) line can prod the Kiwi pair bears.
NZD/USD stands on slippery grounds as it takes offers to extend the previous day’s U-turn from the monthly high to renew the weekly low around 0.6260 during early Friday. In doing so, the Kiwi pair justifies disappointing inflation clues from amid broad US Dollar strength to break the short-term key technical supports.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) Inflation Expectations for the second quarter (Q2) of 2023 dropped to the lowest levels since the Q3 of 2021 while falling to 2.79% versus 3.30% previous readings. Earlier in the day, New Zealand’s Business NZ PMI for April dropped to 49.1 versus 50.7 expected and 48.1 prior whereas Visitor Arrivals eased to 805% in March versus prior growth of 4,998%.
With this, the Kiwi pair broke an upward-sloping trend line from late April and the 50-SMA, respectively near 0.6300 and 0.6290.
Apart from the NZ data and downside break of the technical supports, the bearish MACD signals also favor the NZD/USD sellers to renew the weekly low near 0.6260.
However, the nearly oversold RSI conditions highlight the 200-SMA level of around 0.6230 as short-term key support to watch for the Kiwi pair bears.
Should the quote fails to respect the 0.6230 support, the 0.6200 round figure and the late April swing high around 0.6190 will be in the spotlight.
On the contrary, the 50-SMA and the previous support line, near 0.6290 and 0.6300 in that order, guard immediate recovery moves of the NZD/USD pair.
Following that, a one-month-old horizontal resistance area near 0.6315 and double tops marked near 0.6385 appear crucial to watch for the NZD/USD bulls.
NZD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6266
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|0.6298
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6218
|Daily SMA50
|0.622
|Daily SMA100
|0.628
|Daily SMA200
|0.6161
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6385
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6289
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6316
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.616
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6389
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6326
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6348
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6263
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6228
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6167
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6359
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.642
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6455
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
