NZD/USD Price Analysis: Defies nearby bearish channel to aim for 0.6600

- NZD/USD leads G10 gainers while snapping seven-day downtrend around 16-month low.
- Bullish MACD signals back descending trend channel breakout to underpin corrective pullback.
- Previous support line from mid-January, 100-HMA restricts nearby advances.
NZD/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high around 0.6562, up 0.26% on a day while consolidating the recent losses around multi-day low during early Monday.
The pair’s recent corrective pullback takes clues from a clear upside break of a three-day-old descending trend channel, as well as the firmer MACD signals.
Even so, the previous support line from January 14, around 0.6595, precedes the 100-HMA level of 0.6628, challenging the NZD/USD bulls.
On the contrary, pullback moves may initially aim for the stated channel’s upper line, near 0.6545, before eyeing the recent multi-day bottom of 0.6532.
Also likely to challenge the NZD/USD bears is the channel’s support line and the 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of March 2020 to February 2021 upside, respectively around 0.6500 and 0.6465.
NZD/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6561
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23%
|Today daily open
|0.6546
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6748
|Daily SMA50
|0.6785
|Daily SMA100
|0.692
|Daily SMA200
|0.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6605
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6529
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6728
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6529
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6891
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6701
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6558
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6576
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6515
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6484
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6438
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6591
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6636
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6667
