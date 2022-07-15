  • NZD/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high despite unimpressive China data.
  • China GDP eased in Q2, Retail Sales rose in June but Industrial Production growth declined.
  • 200-HMA, weekly resistance line challenge buyers, multiple levels to challenge bears around 0.6100.

NZD/USD extends corrective pullback from two-year low as it renews intraday high near 0.6145 during Friday’s mid-Asian session.

In doing so, the Kiwi pair ignores mixed outcomes of China’s key economic numbers. That said, China’s Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrank more than -1.5% expected to -2.6% QoQ, versus 1.4% prior (revised). Further, the Industrial Production also eased but Retail Sales improved in June.

Also read: China’s GDP contracts 2.6% YoY in Q2 2022 vs. -1.5% expected, AUD/USD unfazed

Technically, NZD/USD pair’s successful trading above the weekly horizontal resistance-turned-support area joins bullish MACD signals to keep buyers hopeful.

However, a convergence of the 200-HMA and a one-week-old descending trend line near 0.6150 appears the key challenge.

Should the quote rises past 0.6150, it can aim for last Friday’s peak of 0.6222. It’s worth noting that the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of June 30 to July 14 downside, near 0.6180, may offer an intermediate halt during the anticipated rally.

Alternatively, pullback moves could aim for the previous resistance area surrounding 0.6100 before directing NZD/USD bears towards the multi-month low near 6060.

In a case where the quote remains bearish past 0.6060, its south-run to the 0.6000 psychological magnet can’t be ruled out.

NZD/USD: Hourly chart

Trend: Limited upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.614
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.16%
Today daily open 0.613
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6222
Daily SMA50 0.6326
Daily SMA100 0.6559
Daily SMA200 0.6708
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.614
Previous Daily Low 0.6061
Previous Weekly High 0.6253
Previous Weekly Low 0.6124
Previous Monthly High 0.6576
Previous Monthly Low 0.6197
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.611
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6091
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6081
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6031
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6001
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.616
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.619
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.624

 

 

