NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls are in control but are flirting with key resistance

- NZD/USD is rising the US Dollar´s weakness at the start of the week.
- NZD/USD bulls need to commit on the front side of the trend.
NZD/USD rallied on the back of a weaker US Dollar in the wake of soft ISM data. At the same time, the commodities sector bounced, led by oil which was supportive of the Kiwi.
´´ The question now is; will a hawkish RBNZ tomorrow give the Kiwi the “escape velocity” it needs to break above 0.63? It may well do, especially if US bond yields continue to fall and markets there fret about financial instability,´´ analysts at ANZ bank argued.
Meanwhile, the technical picture is a short-term bearish, medium-term bullish, but back to bearish again longer term as per the following analysis:
NZD/USD daily chart
The Kiwi is bullish while on the front side of the trendline but it is running into an area of resistance as per the daily chart above. A break of the trendline support would be a significant bearish development if it occurs after failures above 0.6300 resistance.
NZD/USD H4 charts
The 4-hour chart has left a W-formation at what could be the top of the bullish cycle. This is a reversion pattern and would be expected to be a pull on the price at resistance.
Zooming in, however, should the bulls commit on the front side of the trend and within the Fibonacci scale, then there will be prospects of another test of the resistance area and a break thereof would open the doors for a bullish continuation, on the front side of the bullish trend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD finds resistance below 1.0930, DXY clings to losses
EUR/USD peaked at 1.0916 and pulled back on a quiet American session. It is hovering slightly below 1.0900 as the USD clings to losses amid lower Treasury yields and risk appetite. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI Index dropped more than expected in March to 46.3.
AUD/USD heads for strongest close in a month as RBA decision looms Premium
AUD/USD jumped on Monday, climbing above the 200-day Simple Moving Average. The pair is holding firm to daily gains, after bouncing more than 125 pips from the daily low. The Aussie is outperforming amid rising bets of a rate hike from the RBA on Tuesday.
Gold: On its way to challenge sellers around $2,000 Premium
Spot gold bounced sharply from an intraday low of $1,949.70, and it’s on its way to challenging the $2,000 threshold. Financial markets started the week in risk-averse mode rushing into the US Dollar.
Dogecoin price tanks as bulls refrain from breaking important moving averages
Dogecoin (DOGE) price is tanking after some volatile moves this Monday in the ASIA PAC and European sessions. Traders are grasping to understand the late filing from Musk’s lawyers on Friday that could mean a systemic risk for Dogecoin.
A mixed start to the week as OPEC+ causes a stir in oil markets
Equity markets have started the week a little mixed amid a nasty surprise from OPEC+ at the weekend, albeit against the backdrop of easing anxiety over the banking sector.