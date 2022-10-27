- NZD/USD bears could be about to pounce noting the trendline structures.
- If bulls commit, there will be prospects of a breakout to the 61.8% Fibo.
NZD/USD could be coming up for its last breath on Thursday for the high of the week. The following illustrates the structure of the market from a 1-hour perspective and a 15-minute scenario for the day ahead should the bears step in and the bulls capitulate towards the end of the week across the next few sessions.
NZD/USD H1 chart
The price has carved out a climb-the-stairs trajectory over the past couple of days having pout in a potential low of the week on Monday while being in the process of putting a high of the week on Thursday. The micro trendline was broken in at the start of Asia day in the roll-over hour and we have seen a move into those shorts into Tokyo. This could eventuate in a peak formation for a top of the three-day series of higher highs and consequently lead to a slide as follows:
NZD/USD 15-min chart
The 15-min levels are shown as 0.5820, 0.5787, 0.5775, 0.5765, 0.5750, 0.5740 and 0.5728 on the way down in what could be a cascade of market orders protecting long in-the-money positions. If there is to be a slide, if it isn't parabolic, then it could look something like as follows:
NZD/USD bullish scenario
On the other hand, if the bulls commit, then the weekly 61.8% Fibo could be targetted near 0.5940 structure:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
