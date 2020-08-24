NZD/USD Price Analysis: Ascending triangle break keeps sellers hopeful below 0.6550

- NZD/USD probes intraday low as Auckland’s level 3 lockdown gets extended till August 30.
- Break of short-term triangle, sluggish MACD favor the bears.
- 200-HMA adds to the upside barriers beyond 0.6550.
NZD/USD drops to 0.6530, down 0.15% on a day, during the early Monday. The kiwi pair slipped after the New Zealand government announced an extension of level 3 lockdown in Auckland till August 30.
In doing so, the pair breaks immediate ascending triangle formation, which in turn gets support from the sluggish MACD histogram conditions.
As a result, sellers can aim for 0.6500 support during the further declines ahead of targeting the monthly low of 0.6488.
In a case where the bears remain dominant past-0.6488, July month’s bottom surrounding 0.6445/40 can entertain the traders before diverting them to the multiple supports around 0.6385/80 area including lows marked in late-June.
Meanwhile, the support-turned-into-resistance line near 0.6535 will precede the triangle resistance of 0.6550 and 200-HMA level of 0.6557 to challenge the intraday bulls.
If at all the NZD/USD prices manage to cross 0.6557 mark, the 0.600 rounds-figures and the previous week’s top near 0.6650 will be in the spotlight.
NZD/USD hourly chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6531
|Today Daily Change
|-9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|0.654
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6607
|Daily SMA50
|0.6554
|Daily SMA100
|0.6346
|Daily SMA200
|0.6373
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.655
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6516
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6652
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6488
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6716
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.644
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6537
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6529
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.652
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6501
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6486
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6554
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6569
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6588
