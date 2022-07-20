NZD/USD Price Analysis: A test of 0.6300 looks real on a bullish flag breakout

- A breakout of a bullish flag has brought a sheer upside to the asset.
- The antipodean is aiming to drive the asset above 61.8% Fibo retracement.
- Advancing 20-and 50- EMAs signal more gains ahead.
The NZD/USD pair has surged strongly after a mild correction towards 0.6217. The asset has surpassed the critical hurdle of 0.6250 strongly. An upside break of the time correction has strengthened the kiwi bulls and has exposed the asset for more upside.
A breakout of the Bullish Flag chart pattern on an hourly scale has unleashed the kiwi bulls. Usually, an inventory distribution phase in the above-mentioned chart pattern denotes the initiation of longs by those market participants, which prefer to enter an auction after the establishment of a bullish bias.
The kiwi bulls have driven the asset to near 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (which is placed from June 16 high at 0.6396 to July 14 low at 0.6061) at 0.6268.
Advancing 20- and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 0.6229 and 0.6201 respectively add to the upside filters.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the 60.00-80.00 range, which signals a continuation of a bullish momentum ahead.
A corrective move towards Tuesday’s high at 0.6239 will be a bargain buy for the market participants. This will drive the asset towards 61.8% Fibo retracement at 0.6268, followed by the round-level resistance at 0.6300.
Alternatively, the greenback bulls could gain control if the asset drops below 38.2% Fibo retracement at 0.6190. An occurrence of the same will drag the asset towards 23.6% Fibo retracement at 0.6139. A breach of the 23.6% Fibo retracement will expose the greenback bulls to recapture its two-year low at 0.6061.
NZD/USD hourly chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.626
|Today Daily Change
|0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|0.51
|Today daily open
|0.6228
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.62
|Daily SMA50
|0.6314
|Daily SMA100
|0.6542
|Daily SMA200
|0.6697
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.624
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6141
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6193
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6061
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6576
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6197
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6202
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6179
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6166
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6104
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6066
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6265
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6302
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6365
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
