NZD/USD oscillates in a narrow range below 0.6200 ahead of RBNZ rate decision

- NZD/USD consolidates around 0.6170 in Wednesday’s early Asian session.
- The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is expected to keep the interest rate steady at 5.50% in February.
- Hawkish comments from Fed Governor Bowman and Kansas City Fed President Schmid provided little support to the USD.
- The US GDP growth numbers for Q4 will be due later on Wednesday.
The NZD/USD pair oscillates in a narrow trading range above the mid-0.6100s during the early Asian session on Wednesday. Investors prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Interest Rate Decision, with no change in rate expected. At press time, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6170, gaining 0.06% on the day.
The RBNZ is expected to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) steady at 5.50% for the fifth meeting in a row. However, the possibility of a rate hike cannot be ruled out. Investors will monitor RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr’s press conference, which might offer some hints about the monetary policy and inflation outlook. If the New Zealand central bank surprises markets with a 25 basis points (bps) rate hike, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) might attract some buyers. On the other hand, the dovish comments from RBNZ could drag the NZD lower and create a headwind for the NZD/USD pair.
On the USD’s front, hawkish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials provided little support to the US Dollar (USD). Fed Governor Bowman said inflation will continue to decline with interest rates held at current levels, but it is not yet time to start lowering rates, while Kansas City Fed President Schmid stated that there is no need to preemptively adjust the stance of monetary policy as inflation is running above target, labor markets are tight, and demand is showing considerable momentum.
Investors will closely watch the US Gross Domestic Product Annualized for the fourth quarter (Q4) on Wednesday, along with preliminary Goods Trade Balance, Fed’s Bostic, Collins, and Williams speeches. The attention will shift to the Fed's preferred inflation measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Index (PCE) report on Thursday. The stronger-than-expected data might lift the Greenback and cap the upside of the NZD/USD pair.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6171
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|0.6172
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6126
|Daily SMA50
|0.618
|Daily SMA100
|0.6091
|Daily SMA200
|0.6077
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6201
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6162
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6219
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6122
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6339
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6177
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6186
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6156
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6139
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6117
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6195
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6217
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6234
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
