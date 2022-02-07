- The NZD/USD clings to the 0.6600 figure as volatility shrinks post-US NFP report.
- The rise in US Treasury yields stalls upward moves in the NZD/USD, as the 10-year yield sits above 1.90%.
- NZD/USD is downward biased and might test YTD lows if it fails to reclaim 0.6700.
The New Zealand dollar advances as the North American session begins holds above 0.6600 though it faces resistance at a 12 month-old bottom trendline of a descending channel. At the time of writing is trading at 0.6630. The market sentiment is tilted upbeat, though it is mixed in the FX complex.
Rising US Treasury yields across the curve weigh some in risk-sensitive currencies, led by the 10-year US T-bond benchmark note sitting at 1.931%, after a stellar US NFP report. However, the greenback failed to capitalize on that, as global central banks are looking towards tightening monetary conditions.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) would meet on February 26, where market analysts expect an increase of 25 bps to the overnight cash rate (OCR) to reach 1%. That would make it the first G8 central bank to reach that threshold, followed by the Bank of England (BoE), sitting at 0.50%.
Absence of New Zealand macroeconomic news, NZD/USD traders, would lean on the dynamics of the buck. Meanwhile, the US economic docket would not report tier one or two information until February 10, where the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January will be unveiled, foreseen to rise three tenths to 7.3%, followed by the Core CPI is estimated at 5.9%.
NZD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The NZD/USD remains downward biased. On Friday, a downslope bottom-trendline of a descending channel, rejected upward, moves around 0.6680, sending the pair tumbling towards the figure. Nevertheless, USD bulls could not push the pair to the 0.6500 handle, signaling that the pair might be headed in consolidation ahead of the RBNZ meeting late in the month.
Downwards, NZD/USD’s first support would be 0.6600. Breach of the latter would expose February 4 daily low at 0.6588, followed by January 28 cycle low at 0.6528 and then 0.6500.
On the opposite, the 0.6580-85 region, where the twelve-month-old downslope trendline pass, would be the first resistance, followed by January 6 daily low previous support-turned-resistance at 0.6732.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6629
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|0.661
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6709
|Daily SMA50
|0.6758
|Daily SMA100
|0.6896
|Daily SMA200
|0.6985
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6684
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6589
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6684
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.654
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6891
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6529
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6625
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6648
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6571
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6533
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6476
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6666
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6723
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6761
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
