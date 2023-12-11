NZD/USD extends its losses amid stable US Dollar, trades lower near 0.6120

Share:

NZD/USD trades lower around 0.6120 as US Dollar remains firm.

Stronger US NFP data contributed support to underpinning the Greenback.

US Fed is expected to maintain the cash rate at 5.5% in December's meeting.

New Zealand’s GDP data for Q3 is expected to decline from the previous quarter’s growth.

NZD/USD extends its losses for the second consecutive trading session, bidding around 0.6120 during the Asian hours on Monday. The robust employment data has sparked an upward movement in US bond yields, contributing to the strengthening of the US Dollar (USD) and consequently exerting pressure on the Kiwi pair.

The US Nonfarm Payrolls for November showed a significant uptick, reaching 199,000 compared to October's increase of 150,000, surpassing the market expectation of 180,000. The US Average Hourly Earnings (Year-on-Year) remained stable at 4.0%, aligning with market projections for November. Furthermore, the Unemployment Rate dropped to 3.7%, down from the previous 3.9%. Additionally, the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for December rose to 69.4, marking a notable increase from the previous reading of 61.3.

US Dollar Index (DXY) attempts to gain ground for another session, trading above 104.00 at the time of writing. The yields on 2-year and 10-year US bond coupons stand at 4.73% and 4.24%, respectively.

Market participants speculate regarding the future trajectory of the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy and how long the central bank plans to maintain rates at restrictive levels. However, the consensus expectation is that the Fed will maintain interest rates at 5.5% during the upcoming monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

Investors will closely watch the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Tuesday for additional insights and its potential impact on the market. Turning attention to the Kiwi's economic agenda, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the third quarter is scheduled for release on Thursday. Projections suggest a growth of 0.2%, a decline from the previous quarter's 0.9% expansion.