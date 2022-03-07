NZD/USD bulls move in and 0.6850s for the day ahead

- NZD/USD bulls move in at the lows of the day and a correction into 0.6850 could be on the cards.
- The US dollar was on the verge of a test into 100 DXY as US yields recover.
NZD/USD's sell-off is decelerating in late New York after falling some 0.55% on the day. The bulls are moving in on what might be regarded as a bargain near the lows of the day at 0.6821. It has been a US yields/dollar and oil story at the start of the week.
The greenback has rallied to almost just half a point shy of 100.00 on the DXY index as investors look for a safe haven, backed by the promising central bank divergence in the Federal Reserve meeting net week. US yields have recovered some lost ground as well which benefitted the US dollar.
''Risk sentiment remains fragile, there is still plenty of water to flow under the proverbial bridge, and more volatility seems likely,'' analysts at ANZ bank argued,
''But to the extent that the RBNZ had no choice but to head off inflation risks with hikes, and with NZ interest rates already top-of-the pack, that should be beneficial for the NZD. But it’s a messy situation, and we do of course have signs of real fatigue in the domestic economy.''
The commodity sector is strong and therefore, the antipode and the CAD are likely to remain well supported for the while that uncertainty prevails over how sanctions will impact Russia and the commodities markets. Oil prices are at the core of the risk-off sentiment with WTI opening at USD130/bbl on concerns about sanctions being placed on Russian energy.
NZD/USD H1 chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6826
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60
|Today daily open
|0.6867
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6712
|Daily SMA50
|0.6729
|Daily SMA100
|0.6844
|Daily SMA200
|0.6934
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6873
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6768
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6873
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6665
|Previous Monthly High
|0.681
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6833
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6808
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6799
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.673
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6693
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6904
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6941
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.701
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds above 0.7300, supported by gold, local data
The AUD/USD pair retreated sharply from a multi-month high of 0.7440 but retreated on the back of risk-averse headlines related to the Russia-Ukraine war. Chances of a steeper decline seem limited as long as 0.7300 holds.
EUR/USD trades with a sour tone around 1.0875
EUR/USD holds near a multi-month low of 1.0805, unable to recover the 1.0900 threshold amid soaring commodities’ prices and mounting tensions with Russia.
XAUUSD to retain the bullish path in a risk-averse scenario
Gold seesaws around $1,980.00 mid-US session, as the volatility witnessed at the weekly opening eased. Gold soared to $2,002.64, its highest since Aug. 2020 amid a risk-averse environment, later plummeting to $1,960.95 ahead of Wall Street’s opening.
Bitcoin panic selling to $30,000 likely if BTC fails to hold this support level
Bitcoin price continues to show very bearish signals that downside pressure is likely to continue. However, early warning signs of a bullish reversal continue to play out despite the current bearish technicals.
The calendar looks light but it actually contains some jewels this week
For Germany, manufacturing orders, industrial production and CPI. We get eurozone GDP on Thursday. In the US, we get CPI on Thursday ahead of the Fed next week.