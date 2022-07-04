- NZD/USD is firm but vulnerable to fickle market sentiment.
- It is a busy week on the US s schedule for the greenback.
NZD/USD is higher by some 0.1% in the opening hour of Tokyo and has travelled from a low of 0.6193 to a high of 0.6216 so far.
Pessimism about the global economic outlook had boosted demand for the safe-haven U.S. dollar but equities rallied nonetheless, supporting the high beta currencies such as the kiwi.
''While it recovered ~40bps from the night’s low, it still closed below 0.62. That was not just another record low close for 2022, but it represented a clear break of 0.6230 (first breached on Thursday), which is the 61.8% Fibo of the 2020/21 move from 0.5470 to 0.7463,'' analysts at ANZ bank argued. ''That’s quite a worrying sign from a technical perspective, especially with the USD DXY holding up despite growing fears of a US recession.''
Meanwhile, it is going to be another big week for the US dollar and the schedule on the calendar has the Federal Reserve minutes, ISM Services and Nonfarm Payrolls.
''It'll likely be another week where global events and technicals dominate, but next week’s Reserve Bank New Zealand MPR will bring the focus back onshore (hopefully),'' the analysts at ANZ Bank said.
Nonfarm Payrolls is expected to show that Employment likely continued to advance firmly in June but at a more moderate pace after three consecutive job gains of around 400k in March-May, analysts at TD Securities said.
Meanwhile, the minutes of the Federal Reserve's June meeting will also be eyed.
''Persistent high CPI inflation and nascent signs of de-anchoring inflation expectations forced the Fed to amp the pace of rate tightening. The meeting minutes are likely to offer further colour around the Fed's more hawkish reaction function,'' the analysts at TD Securities said.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6214
|Today Daily Change
|0.0055
|Today Daily Change %
|0.89
|Today daily open
|0.6159
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.632
|Daily SMA50
|0.6393
|Daily SMA100
|0.6607
|Daily SMA200
|0.6744
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6248
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6148
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6327
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6148
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6576
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6197
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6186
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6209
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6122
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6085
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6022
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6222
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6284
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6321
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops to test 0.6800 amid renewed USD demand
AUD/USD is trading around 0.6800, consolidating the biggest weekly loss in four. The aussie meets fresh supply as the US dollar sees a renewed upside amid a mixed mood and holiday-thinned light trading. Focus shifts to the RBA rate decision.
USD/JPY bears in the driving seat, cracks 135 the figure
USD/JPY is being pressured at the start of the week, having pierced below 135 the figure in recent trade amid a cautious risk tone. The Japanese yen was strongest in the G10 on Friday and is continuing on that path.
Gold defends $1,800, focus on death cross, Fed Minutes and US NFP
Gold Price prints mild losses while trying to defend the $1,800 during Monday’s Asian session, after declining for the last three weeks. The yellow metal justifies the risk-off mood amid economic slowdown fears but remains dormant.
Why Cardano price is set to collapse during summer
Cardano price sees a rapid danger nearing from above as a technical bearish element pushes a squeeze on price action to the downside. Expect with that pressure mounting, bulls to get pushed with their backs against the wall near $0.415.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!