NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Struggles around 77.50, retreats toward 77.00 amid a risk-off market mood

- The NZD/JPY pares some of Wednesday’s gains, down some 0.01%.
- A seven-month-old downslope trendline around 77.30-50, reclaimed on Thursday.
- NZD/JPY Price Forecast: Failure to break resistance around 77.30-50, opened the door for further losses.
As the Asian Pacific session begins, the NZD/JPY starts on the wrong foot down some 0.01%, trading at 77.09 during the day at the time of writing. Factors like newly imposed COVID-19 restrictions across Europe, with the UK adding its name to the list, and Omicron variant’s spread, dented market sentiment, thus favoring safe-haven currencies like the JPY.
On Thursday, the NZD/JPY pair remained subdued within the 77.30-50 range, around the seven-month-old trendline. However, the pair dropped to the daily low at 76.88 amid a risk-off market mood as the European session began.
NZD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The NZD/JPY failure to break the seven-month-old downslope resistance trendline could open the way for further downside. As mentioned yesterday, the daily moving averages (DMA’s) remain well above the spot price, supporting the bearish bias.
That said, the first support on the way down would be the December 9 swing low at 76.88. A breach of the latter would expose the December 8 cycle low at 76.69, followed by the December 3 low at 75.95.
On the other hand, the NZD/JPY first resistance would be the 77.30-60 area, respected on Thursday, followed by the 200-day SMA, at 78.07, immediately followed by the 100-day SMA at 78.26.
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.06
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|77.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.61
|Daily SMA50
|79.49
|Daily SMA100
|78.3
|Daily SMA200
|78.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.57
|Previous Daily Low
|76.71
|Previous Weekly High
|77.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.97
|Previous Monthly High
|82.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|78.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
