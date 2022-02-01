NZ Unemployment Rate beats, but disappointments elsewhere hamsting NZD

The key quarterly labour market data roundup for New Zealand has been released as follows.
The Unemployment Tate fell to 3.2 per cent in the fourth quarter, according to data released by Statistics New Zealand on Wednesday. While this beat expectation, it's not moved the needle on the NZD because the rest of the data was disappointing.
- New Zealand Q4 s/adj Unemployment Rate 3.2 pct (Reuters poll 3.4 pct).
- New Zealand Q4 s/adj jobs growth +0.1 pct q/q (Reuters poll +0.3 pct).
- NZ Q4 Participation Rate 71.1 pct (Reuters poll 71.2 pct).
- NZ Q4 lci private sector wages (ex-o'time) +0.7 pct on pvs qtr (Reuters poll +0.9 pct).
- NZ Q4 lci private sector wages (ex-o'time) +2.8 pct on year ago (Reuters poll +2.9 pct).
NZD/USD daily chart
The data has failed to move the needle on the currency and instead, the market is consolidating around the 38.2% Fibonacci level on the daily chart. This was a level forecasted to be reached as per the M-formation in the prior day's analysis. Given the inflationary data, higher levels could be on the cards which leave the 61.8% Fibo near 0.67 the figure vulnerable to a retest.
Monetary policy implications
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand had viewed the labour market as beyond maximum sustainable employment back in the November MPS. Despite the disappointments today, this is still a highly inflationary labour market, with workers now a scarce commodity, and employers having to pay big bucks to fill vacancies, as analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
''And that’s only going to reinforce the upwards trend in domestic inflation pressures. Inflation is a challenge for household budgets –and it’s particularly hard for lower-income households, for whom essential spending on food, shelter, and transport takes up the bulk of their disposable income. Real wages were likely still falling in Q4 –putting further cash-flow pressure on households, who now need to work longer to be able to afford the same standard of living as one year ago.''
''Higher interest rates are needed to put a lid on surging domestic inflation pressures. And we think that means the RBNZ will lift the OCR in 25bp increments to 3% in April 2023 (assuming no unforecastable shocks knock the economy off course).''
About the employment data
Statistics New Zealand releases employment data on a quarterly basis. The statistics shed a light on New Zealand’s labor market, including unemployment and employment rates, demand for labor and changes in wages and salaries. These employment indicators tend to have an impact on the country’s inflation and Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) interest rate decision, eventually affecting the NZD. A better-than-expected print could turn out to be NZD bullish.
