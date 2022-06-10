Goldman Sachs gave Netflix a surprising Sell rating.

NFLX shares are down 6% in Friday's premarket.

Netflix stock already sold off in April after streamer lost customers.

Someone has it out for Netflix (NFLX). The leader in streaming and one of Wall Street's most loved stock over the past decade was given a dreaded Sell rating by Goldman Sachs, the most watched investment bank. NFLX shares tanked immediately in Friday's premarket to trade down 6% around $182.

Netflix Stock News: Goldman cites competition, recession

Netflix is down almost 68% this year alone after its share price rose quickly during the pandemic due to lockdowns. The earnings results that came out at the end of April showed that Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in a decade, and management made things worse by forecasting a loss of 2 million more subscribers in the present quarter. This led to a 35% one-day loss despite NFLX already losing 22% in one session in January. It is rare that any major stock goes from loved to hated so fast. The only other comparison is Meta Platforms (META), which also lost big this year due to active user losses.

On Friday morning Goldman surprised nearly everyone by cutting its Netflix price target from $265 with a neutral rating to $186 with a Sell rating. The Sell rating is a bit on the nose, since $186 is actually just below where shares closed on Thursday at $192.77.

Goldman analyst Eric Sheridan wrote in a note to clients: "We have concerns around the impact of a consumer recession as well as heightened levels of competition," adding that he has reduced his outlook for subscribers modestly in every geographical region. Sheridan also wrote that competition from other streaming content providers was also cutting into Netflix's subscriber growth. Disney+ has seen its lower-priced option increase drastically in the past year.

Netflix Stock Forecast:

Yikes! Netflix stock is now trading close to levels from five years ago. The streamer is so beaten down at this point that value investors might add it to the mix. Like a grocery chain, Netflix is now trading at less than three times sales. The only thing to glean from the weekly chart below is that support at $178 from December 2017 and $164 from July 2017 are at least not too far away.

Goldman's price target of $186 will place psychological resistance there. Above there, resistance for the last month has sat around $205. This puts a lid on things. NFLX's reading of less than 24 on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) demonstrates just how out of fashion this stock is with institutional investors at the moment.

NFLX weekly chart