- Goldman Sachs gave Netflix a surprising Sell rating.
- NFLX shares are down 6% in Friday's premarket.
- Netflix stock already sold off in April after streamer lost customers.
Someone has it out for Netflix (NFLX). The leader in streaming and one of Wall Street's most loved stock over the past decade was given a dreaded Sell rating by Goldman Sachs, the most watched investment bank. NFLX shares tanked immediately in Friday's premarket to trade down 6% around $182.
Netflix Stock News: Goldman cites competition, recession
Netflix is down almost 68% this year alone after its share price rose quickly during the pandemic due to lockdowns. The earnings results that came out at the end of April showed that Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in a decade, and management made things worse by forecasting a loss of 2 million more subscribers in the present quarter. This led to a 35% one-day loss despite NFLX already losing 22% in one session in January. It is rare that any major stock goes from loved to hated so fast. The only other comparison is Meta Platforms (META), which also lost big this year due to active user losses.
On Friday morning Goldman surprised nearly everyone by cutting its Netflix price target from $265 with a neutral rating to $186 with a Sell rating. The Sell rating is a bit on the nose, since $186 is actually just below where shares closed on Thursday at $192.77.
Goldman analyst Eric Sheridan wrote in a note to clients: "We have concerns around the impact of a consumer recession as well as heightened levels of competition," adding that he has reduced his outlook for subscribers modestly in every geographical region. Sheridan also wrote that competition from other streaming content providers was also cutting into Netflix's subscriber growth. Disney+ has seen its lower-priced option increase drastically in the past year.
Netflix Stock Forecast:
Yikes! Netflix stock is now trading close to levels from five years ago. The streamer is so beaten down at this point that value investors might add it to the mix. Like a grocery chain, Netflix is now trading at less than three times sales. The only thing to glean from the weekly chart below is that support at $178 from December 2017 and $164 from July 2017 are at least not too far away.
Goldman's price target of $186 will place psychological resistance there. Above there, resistance for the last month has sat around $205. This puts a lid on things. NFLX's reading of less than 24 on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) demonstrates just how out of fashion this stock is with institutional investors at the moment.
NFLX weekly chart
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on 1.0500 as dollar rally picks up steam
EUR/USD has extended its slide to a fresh three-week low near 1.0500 in the American session. Safe-haven flows dominate the financial markets after inflation and consumer confidence data from the US, providing a strong boost to the dollar ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD plunges below 1.2400 after US CPI data
GBP/USD has declined below 1.2400 for the first time in three weeks on Friday. The greenback continues to outperform its rivals on the back of the May inflation data and the disappointing consumer confidence report, weighing heavily on the pair.
Gold bounces back on a volatile Friday
Gold recovered from the multi-week low it set below $1,830 on Friday and hovers around $1.850. The intense flight to safety limit US T-bond yields' upside in the American session, helping XAU/USD find support.
Shiba Inu faces this rare threat as burn rate declines
Shiba Inu coin faces a looming threat from the sale of $1 trillion SHIB held by the ShibArmy. The meme coin’s burn rate witnessed a massive decline, down 75% overnight.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!