Nasdaq (QQQ) News and Forecast: Yields collapse, but investors flee risk assets

- Nasdaq falls again on Tuesday as tensions remain, USD hits near 2-year high against euro.
- Bond yields collapse as traders become less hawkish, gas surges.
- Equity markets recover slightly on Wednesday, but oil spikes again.
Equity indices recovered some ground this morning after more losses on Tuesday. Germany is feeling the pinch from surging gas prices and saw its main index, the Dax, fall by nearly 4% on Tuesday. US indices were not quite so bad, but all three indices finished in the red on Tuesday. The main moves happened in bond and energy markets. Oil continues its one-way bet, hitting $110 now.
Meanwhile, bond markets have grown increasingly dovish and all thoughts of a shock and awe 50-basis point rate hike in March are now off the table. Two weeks ago this was looking to be a near certainty. Powell is just out on the wires with his last speech before blackout ahead of the Fed March meeting. He does see a rate hike being reasonable (code for 25 bps). He also expects inflation to moderate this year.
We cannot agree with this. Inflation is now likely to accelerate. Look at energy prices. Sanctions will hit global growth but also supply chains. Ukraine and Russia are the breadbasket of Europe and massive soft commodity producers (wheat, corn). This will lead to food prices rising also. This is why bond traders are pushing yields lower.They see stagflation is now highly likely. Europe CPI printed a record high this morning, and that does not include oil and gas rising from the conflict.
Nasdaq (QQQ) Stock News
The talks between Russia and Ukraine could see some volatility in the event of any positive headlines but overall equity markets remain cautious. Usually, falling yields should be supportive of higher risk zones such as technology stocks. But the macro backdrop is now becoming more severe and the Nasdaq is likely to underperform the other main indices due to its relative lack of energy or value stocks.
Nasdaq (QQQ) Stock Forecast
Of particular note is the continued flattening of the US yield curve. This has a near 100% record over the last 50 years in predicting US recessions within three quarters of it going negative. Currently, it is 30 basis points away from going under, but it has hit a two-year low.
US 10Y - US 2Y yield, daily
The big picture remains much the same as yesterday given the slow moves. See here.
On Wednesday $340 is the pivot. Most volume on Tuesday was at the $342 level, the point of control. The remaining below $340 will eventually lead to a capitulation trade in our view down to $328. We base this argument on the volume profile bars to the right of the 15-minute chart below. $348 is the upside pivot.
Nasdaq (QQQ) chart, 15-minute
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1100 after hot EU inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade deep in the negative territory below 1.1100 as the hot eurozone inflation data fail to help the shared currency find demand. Eurostat reported on Wednesday that the annual HICP jumped to 5.8% in February, surpassing the market expectation of 5.4%. The dollar holds its ground amid escalating Ukraine crisis, ahead of US ADP, Powell.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3300 ahead of US ADP, Powell
GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3300 amid a cautious mood. The US dollar holds firmer, as the sentiment remains dampened by global growth worries, courtesy of the Russia-Ukraine conflict-led surge in oil prices. Focus on US jobs, Powell's testimony.
Gold at the mercy of Russia-Ukraine news, key levels to watch
Gold price appears choppy but within a familiar range above the $1,900 mark, as the prevalent risk sentiment remains the main market driver amid updates surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3300 ahead of US ADP, Powell
GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3300 amid a cautious mood. The US dollar holds firmer, as the sentiment remains dampened by global growth worries, courtesy of the Russia-Ukraine conflict-led surge in oil prices. Focus on US jobs, Powell's testimony.
Altcoins explode as BTC prepares for the next leg
Bitcoin price experienced a massive surge in buying pressure that propelled it close to a crucial area of supply. Clearly, there is enough room for upside for BTC, suggesting that ETH and XRP are likely to follow its lead.