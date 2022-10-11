Japan’s Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Tuesday that they will assess the impact of the country’s oil supply by Russia's decree on Sakhalin-1.
Will decide measures on Sakhalin-1 while talking with its partners
Sakhalin-1 is still important energy source for Japan to reduce its reliance on Middle East.
No immediate impact on Japan’s oil supply by Russia's decree on Sakhalin-1 as Japan has already stopped importing oil from the project.
Carefully monitoring talks between Nissan and Renault.
Japan is investigating impact on Japanese companies from Petronas recent force majeure on LNG supply.
Japan has requested Petronas to minimize impact on its supply to Japan by restarting production as soon as possible and providing alternatives.
Meanwhile, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno was reported, as saying that “Tuesday’s border control easing for foreign tourists utilizes weak yen’s merit and benefits Japan’s economy.
He added that Japan takes very seriously Russia's attack on Ukrainian cities and citizens and that it will strongly condemn unacceptable acts.”
