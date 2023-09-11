Japan’s Matsuno: Monetary policy specifics are up to the BoJ to decide

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday, “monetary policy specifics are up to the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to decide.”
Matsuno said that BoJ is expected to closely communicate with the government and conduct policy appropriately.
