Japanese Yen depreciates due to increased trade deficit, steady US Dollar

- The Japanese Yen lost ground after the release of Japan’s Trade Balance on Wednesday.
- Japan’s trade deficit increased to JPY 462.5 billion in April, a significant shift from the previous month's surplus.
- Traders await FOMC Minutes to seek further clues about the Fed policy stance.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) weakened following the release of Japan's Merchandise Trade Balance data on Wednesday. The report showed that the trade deficit increased to JPY 462.5 billion month-over-month in April, swinging from the previous surplus of JPY 387.0 billion. This outcome exceeded market expectations of a deficit of JPY 339.5 billion. The depreciation of the JPY led to an increase in the value of imports, outweighing gains from a rise in exports.
Japan’s Exports (YoY) grew by 8.3% to JPY 8,980.75 billion, marking the fifth consecutive month of growth but falling short of forecasts for an 11.1% increase. Imports also expanded by 8.3%, representing the strongest growth in 14 months, reaching a four-month peak of JPY 9,443.26 billion. This growth reversed the trend from a revised 5.1% drop in March.
The US Dollar (USD) advanced ahead of the release of the Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting held on May 1, scheduled for Wednesday. The appreciation in US Treasury yields provided support for the Greenback.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Japanese Yen depreciates amid hawkish Fed
- According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of the Federal Reserve implementing a 25 basis-point rate cut in September has seen a slight uptick to 50.3%, compared to 49.6% a day ago.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins highlighted on Tuesday that progress toward interest rate adjustment will require more time, emphasizing patience as the appropriate policy for the Fed. Additionally, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller mentioned that he would need to observe several more months of positive inflation data before feeling comfortable supporting a policy easing, per Reuters.
- On Tuesday, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki expressed concerns about the negative implications of the weak JPY. Suzuki also said that market discussions are centered on long-term rates as they increase, focusing on appropriate national debt policies in Japan. There are hopes for wage hikes to surpass the inflation pace. He stated that he is closely monitoring FX movements.
- A BoJ survey showed on Monday that approximately 70% of firms reported experiencing drawbacks from the BoJ's 25-year-long monetary easing measures, notably citing a weak JPY that increased import costs. However, around 90% of the firms also acknowledged benefits stemming from the BoJ's prolonged easing, including low borrowing costs. Among Japan's large manufacturers, exchange rate stability emerged as the primary factor they desired from the central bank's monetary policy.
- Market sentiment emerges that the BoJ might reduce bond purchases at the June policy meeting. BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda also indicated that there are no immediate plans to sell the central bank’s ETF holdings.
Technical Analysis: USD/JPY rises to a major level of 156.50
The USD/JPY pair trades around 156.30 on Wednesday. The daily chart for USD/JPY displayed an ascending triangle formation. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicated a bullish bias, slightly above the 50 mark.
The USD/JPY pair could retest the upper boundary of the ascending triangle near the psychological barrier at 157.00. A break above this level could propel the pair toward the high of 160.32, a level not seen since April 1990.
On the downside, the lower threshold of the ascending triangle provides immediate support around the major level of 155.50, followed by the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 155.33. A break below this level could exert downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair, potentially moving it toward the throwback support at 153.60.
USD/JPY: Daily Chart
Japanese Yen price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.01%
|-0.01%
|-0.01%
|-0.10%
|0.02%
|-0.57%
|0.00%
|EUR
|0.01%
|-0.04%
|0.00%
|-0.09%
|0.03%
|-0.55%
|0.01%
|GBP
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|-0.09%
|0.03%
|-0.56%
|0.00%
|CAD
|0.02%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|-0.08%
|0.04%
|-0.55%
|0.01%
|AUD
|0.10%
|0.09%
|0.09%
|0.08%
|0.12%
|-0.46%
|0.06%
|JPY
|-0.03%
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|-0.05%
|-0.07%
|-0.56%
|-0.03%
|NZD
|0.56%
|0.55%
|0.55%
|0.53%
|0.46%
|0.58%
|0.56%
|CHF
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|-0.06%
|0.03%
|-0.56%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The current BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy, based on massive stimulus to the economy, has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation.
The BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supports a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favors the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps to 1.2750 after UK CPI data
GBP/USD has broken out of its range play to challenge 1.2750 after the top-tier UK inflation data. The UK annual CPI rose 2.3% in April, above the market expectations of a 2.1% growth, pushing back against bets of a BoE June rate cut and lifting the Pound Sterling.
EUR/USD holds slightly above 1.0850 ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD trades in a narrow channel slightly above 1.0850 in the European session on Wednesday. During the American trading hours, comments from central bank officials and the minutes of the Fed's April 30-May 1 meeting will be scrutinized by investors.
Gold remains stuck in range above $2,400 ahead of Fed Minutes
Gold price is trading back and forth in a tight range above $2,400 early Wednesday, consolidating the previous losses. Gold traders await the Minutes of the US Federal Reserve May policy meeting for fresh trading impetus.
Ethereum continues to rally as five potential spot ETH ETF issuers have already submitted amended filings
Ethereum continued its rally on Tuesday following the submission of amended filings on the Securities & Exchange Commission's website by five potential spot ETH ETF issuers.
Ready for NVDA
S&P 500 saw upswing rejected, making it remain in a tight range – but the sellers aren‘t in control. Nasdaq had one of its days of outperformance, with select names sending signals as to what to expect from NVDA earnings, already now.