Japan PM Kishida: Specifics of monetary policy should be carried out by BoJ

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida is crossing the wires and has said that the appointment of Ueda as the new Bank of Japan governor was made after considering the market impact.

He expects the new governor to keep appropriate monetary policy taking into account of economy, inflation and market situations.

More to come...

