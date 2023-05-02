Japan Economy Minister Goto: US regulators, financial institutions need to respond to liquidity risks

Banking sector problems in the United States and Europe were caused by liquidity and interest rates risks, but won't impact on Japan's economy and financial system for now,” said Japanese Economy Minister Shigeyuki Goto said in an interview with Reuters during early Tuesday.
When asked if the US banking woes may cause a delay in any Bank of Japan efforts to normalise its easing policy down the road, Goto said he expected the central bank to steer policy flexibly and appropriately, without elaborating further, reported Reuters.
Key comments
What happened to the West involved risks of liquidity and interest rates.
Financial institutions and authorities will need to respond firmly to liquidity risks.
I don't see the U.S. financial sector facing big problems.
Risk factors warrant attention such as downward any revision to forecasts for the world economy and financial market fluctuations as Western countries continue to tighten monetary policy.
The BOJ as central bank should tackle monetary policy operations, but I don't see the current financial situation impacting Japan's economy and financial sector as a whole.
I expect the BOJ to guide monetary policy flexibly, meaning that the central bank should do so appropriately taking economy and financial markets into account.
It would be difficult to tap sales tax revenue as a funding source to pay for additional childcare spending given the fragile state of the Japanese economy.
As the first step to rein in snowballing debt, the government will stick to its aim of balancing the country's primary budget excluding new bond sales and debt servicing costs by the fiscal year-end in March 2026, a target he described as ‘not easy’.
